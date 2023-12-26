PHOTOS: Tragedy Strikes as Stallion Cruise Bus Overturns Near Gwayi Bridge

News / National

by Peter Matuka

In a devastating incident on Sunday early morning, a Stallion Cruise bus veered off course, rolling over to the deep side of the road near Gwayi Bridge, casting a somber cloud over Kamativi.The unfortunate incident occurred on the 22 km Cross Dete - Binga road, where, according to our sources, a total of 24 passengers narrowly escaped death.Ngqabutho Masunda, the 45-year-old driver of the Stallion Cruise bus, reported that the vehicle lost power as it approached a steep incline after Gwayi Bridge. This loss of power led to the bus rolling backward and ultimately overturning onto the right side of the road, coming to rest on its roof facing the northern direction.The extensive damage to the bus prompted a swift response, with a report filed at ZRP Kamativi Police. Kamativi Police's vehicle was dispatched to transport the injured passengers to Kamativi Mission Hospital for medical attention.Authorities have confirmed the receipt of the accident report, shedding light on the tragic incident that unfolded on the Cross Dete - Binga road. The community now grapples with the aftermath of the event, as investigations are expected to determine the cause of the bus losing power and the subsequent rollover near Gwayi Bridge.