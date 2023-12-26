Botswana man axes Zimbabwean man to death

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Botswana man Nhliziyo Butho is up for murder after he teamed up with his colleagues and assaulted a Zimbabwean man to death while accusing him of stealing in the neighbouring Botswana.Butho was arrested and dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday.The state alleged on December 23 the accused who was in the company of several others who are still at large,, armed himself with a knobkerrie and an axe.The gang pursued the now-deceased from Botswana to Zimbabwe.They entered through an illegal crossing point and caught up with the now-deceased while accusing him of breaking into their homes and stealing property.They axed him and assaulted him with a knobkerie on his head and he sustained some cuts.The deceased died upon arrival at the hospital.Butho was arrested at the scene and the weapons he used were recovered from him at the scene.