Mutoko men gang-rape minor

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Two men from Mutoko allegedly hatched a plan to drug and gang rape a 15-year-old girl on Christmas day.

The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts this afternoon.

Anesu Sebastian Jacob (31) and Panashe Chinyei ( 22) appeared before magistrate Terrence Mashaire who did not ask them to plead to the charges.

Mashaire remanded the duo in custody to January 11 and advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.

The state alleged the duo met the minor at Nyamuzuwe business centre and offered her an opened beer and she drank.

She felt dizzy and became unconscious while in Jacob's car the pair took turns to indecently assault her.

When the victim went home her aunt saw blood stains on her clothes and asked her what had happened and she revealed to her about the incident.

A police report was filed leading to the duo's arrest.


Source - Byo24News

