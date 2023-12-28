Man who left Zimbabwe for SA 61 years ago seeks relatives

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN ailing 81-year-old Tsholotsho man who left Zimbabwe 61 years ago to work in South Africa, is looking for his relatives after a malayitsha who was supposed to take him to his rural home dumped him in Bulawayo.Mr Philip Moyo who left the country in 1962 as a 20-year-old had contracted the cross-border operators to take him back home as he was feeling unwell, but they left him in Bulawayo instead of Tsholotsho.He could barely walk at the time and a Good Samaritan called an ambulance and took him to Mpilo Central Hospital where he is recovering.He has spent more than two weeks at the hospital and is seeking his relatives who have not yet visited him or inquired about his whereabouts.Mpilo public relations officer Sister Norma Mabhena said Mr Moyo has been admitted to the hospital since then and is yearning for his relatives.Moyo said he only remembers that his father was Sibambosobunyonyo and his mother was MaDawu