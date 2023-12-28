Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 arrested for beating suspected thief to death

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
TWO men have been arrested after they allegedly teamed up to beat to death, a man they accused of stealing their gold ore.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred in West Nicholson on December 26. She said Mbongeni Dube (35), and Freedom Dube (38) both from West Nicholson assaulted the now deceased Brian Ncube (32).

"I can confirm that we recorded a murder case where two men assaulted a man after accusing him of stealing their gold ore. The approached the now deceased at around at around 8PM while he was drinking at Mbembesi Business Centre in West Nicholson.

"They requested to see him at a secluded place as they had an issue to discuss with him. Ncube left with the pair and when they reached a secluded place they started accusing him of stealing their gold ore. They stabbed him several times all over his body before fleeing the scene," she said.

Insp Mangena said Ncube was later found by a passer-by while lying on the ground in a pool of blood. He was ferried to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he died upon admission.

She urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their hands.

"As police we continue to urge people to desist from taking the law into their own hands by attacking suspects. If people apprehend a suspect they should just hand them over to the police and allow the law to take its course. In this case these three men could have just handed over the suspect but they chose to assault him and in the process a life was lost and they are now facing a murder charge," said Insp Mangena.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Econet leading in mobile data and voice traffic

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Man who left Zimbabwe for SA 61 years ago seeks relatives

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Man stabs brother over girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Unlocking creativity with CapCut's Dynamic Photo Editing: Exploring Effects

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mutoko men gang-rape minor

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

PHOTOS: Mliswa showcases half of his 19 kids

5 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Zimbabwean hotels fully booked for Christmas and New Year holidays

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Tshabangu received free legal services from Advocate Uriri

6 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Chamisa's unconventional command style

6 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zimbabwe's MPs advocate for the removal of US sanctions

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Clashes in DR Congo as opposition demands poll re-run

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Hit-and-run leads to death on the spot

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

'Bulawayo is built on love'

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

2 fined for illegally removing TTI clamp

6 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zambezi River Authority allocates water for power generation at Kariba for 2024

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe's CCC in leadership crisis as Nelson Chamisa steps back

6 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Christmas Day shooting suspect arrested

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Woman accused of husband's murder surrenders to police

6 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwe MPs call for better pay for judicial officers

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

CCZ warns retailers on price distortions

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chamisa 'not' hiding millions of dollars

6 hrs ago | 346 Views

MP calls for unity against vandalism in Emakhandeni Luveve Constituency

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwean man shot dead during confrontation with armed cops

9 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Chamisa ally calls out 'sellouts' after Mafume re-election

9 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Mbongeni Ngema dies in Eastern Cape car crash

9 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested after Toyota RAV4 stolen in Gauteng

9 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zanu-PF MPs lobby for US visit

9 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimbabweans in UK pile pressure on Mnangagwa regime

9 hrs ago | 450 Views

Man fatally shoots grandson

9 hrs ago | 285 Views

Dynamos sign Makunike replacement

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Jacob Mafume's plan is to stabilise Harare

9 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Greedy in-laws disinherit children'

9 hrs ago | 318 Views

Police record lower number of road accidents

9 hrs ago | 24 Views

'Zanu-PF, FAZ abused school facilities during elections'

9 hrs ago | 64 Views

Police track, identify booze drinking minors

9 hrs ago | 167 Views

6 Zimbabwe Power Company employees up for cables theft

9 hrs ago | 167 Views

Potholes re-emerge in wake of recent rains

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

87 killed in Zimbabwe festive season traffic accidents

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

Police identify juveniles abusing alcohol

9 hrs ago | 108 Views

Only Matebeleland has less road rehab work?

9 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe destroys 36 ostriches, several animals smuggled from South Africa

9 hrs ago | 114 Views

CID officers arrested for digging up hidden treasure

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe schools warned against forced uniform sales

9 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe mobile penetration rate now over 97%

9 hrs ago | 36 Views

Knee injury sidelines Nakamba

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Lyon looking to sell Kadewere

21 hrs ago | 454 Views

Historical background of the town of Mvurwi formerly Umvukwes

21 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Botswana man axes Zimbabwean man to death

21 hrs ago | 1322 Views

How greed stole Christmas for poor Zimbabweans

21 hrs ago | 309 Views