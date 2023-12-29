Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe donates US$35,000 to Embassy of Palestine

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
Zimbabwe has donated US$35 000 to the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Zimbabwe to support its operations in the country.

The donation complements a donation sent to the State of Palestine through the United Nations to help Palestinians in the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip.

In over 80 days, Israel's war against Palestinians has claimed nearly 30 000 people as of yesterday, with the bulk of those killed being civilians, including over 11 000 children, nearly 6 00 women, about 500 health personnel and 101 journalists.

Over 56 000 Palestinians have been injured with hundreds of them in a critical condition, said Euro-Med Monitor. Yesterday, about 20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air attack on a residential building in Rafah, as Israel continues to defy the voices of the progressive world to immediately and unconditionally stop the genocide in Gaza.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava said the Government saw it fit to extend a cash donation to the Embassy of the State of Palestine to assist with its day-to-day operations.

"The donation is not much, but it is a gesture of the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe to see the Embassy of the State of Palestine functioning as usual," he said.

"Zimbabwe and Palestine share a long and rich history of friendship and solidarity dating back to the days of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, when cadres from Zimbabwe's liberation movements and those from Palestine supported each other at various international platforms.

"It is this kind of camaraderie that has continued to subsist to this day. Zimbabwe has benefitted from technical assistance from the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Palestine International Cooperation Agency through provision of agricultural expertise, the training programmes, water security and health services, among others."

Ambassador Shava said it was his fervent hope that the relations between the two countries will continue to grow stronger for mutual benefit.

The strong relations between the Zimbabwe and Palestine will continue to grow despite the machinations of detractors who wish the two countries to fail, added Ambassador Shava.

Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Zimbabwe Dr Tamer Almassri thanked President Mnangagwa for the donation.

He said it will go a long way in enhancing the Embassy's operations.

"We consider ourselves as comrades as we consider Zimbabwe as our second home," he said.

"We highly appreciate the help we have received from Zimbabwe and we always say that the relationship between Zimbabwe and Palestine is more than political.

"We connect the struggle of the Israeli occupation with the struggle of Zimbabwe against the illegal sanctions. Israel does not respect international law and this is similar to what Zimbabwe is facing against the illegal sanctions."

Ambassador Almassri said they highly appreciate the support they were getting from Zimbabwe.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Macheso's end of year party set for Glendale

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Harare families evacuated from flooded areas

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Harare council admits to short-changing ratepayers

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Man stabs girl to death after raping her

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

South Africa files case at ICJ accusing Israel of 'genocidal acts' in Gaza

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Rains sweep away bridges, roads

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF settlers face eviction

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bulawayo records 210 traffic accidents

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Stop road carnage

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Philip Moyo's search for the path home after 61 years in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Insiza: The land of gold and glory

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe police ban fireworks on New Year's Eve

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

3 people killed in Harare-Chirundu accident identified

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe parliament to embrace artificial intelligence in 2024

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chiwenga cautions drivers, urges stiffer penalties

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Victoria Falls charms São Tomé PM

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa promotes Airforce of Zimbabwe officers

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Floods wreak havoc in Chitungwiza

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

The mystery man who disappeared for 61 years

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Behind the Scenes: How money transfer businesses make money

13 hrs ago | 532 Views

Magnifying the gains from migration in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe's poor road infrastructure blamed for traffic accidents

15 hrs ago | 293 Views

Vene veCCC battling against against 'rebels'

15 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Bosso, Dembare on bended knees

18 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mnangagwa to take over as SADC chair in August 2024

18 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Remitly Emerges as Top Choice for Zimbabweans Abroad: Fast, Affordable, and Fee-Free

23 hrs ago | 742 Views

Mature Zambian leader suspends SADC conclusion on DRC elections

29 Dec 2023 at 09:18hrs | 2018 Views

CCC blocks Obey Sithole on X (formerly Twitter)

29 Dec 2023 at 07:48hrs | 1570 Views

Unlocking Opportunities: How to monetise WhatsApp

29 Dec 2023 at 07:31hrs | 395 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by double candidate chaos

29 Dec 2023 at 07:11hrs | 1420 Views

SADC mum on Congo election irregularities?

29 Dec 2023 at 07:09hrs | 1069 Views

City of Harare warns of flooding

29 Dec 2023 at 07:06hrs | 483 Views

Food inflation hits Zimbabwe consumers

29 Dec 2023 at 07:06hrs | 356 Views

'Whites on Zimbabwe farms are entitled to be there,' says Minister

29 Dec 2023 at 07:05hrs | 1633 Views

Thieving merchandiser arrested paying lobola

29 Dec 2023 at 07:05hrs | 633 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt land officers

29 Dec 2023 at 07:05hrs | 323 Views

Petroleum operating licenses go up in Zimbabwe

29 Dec 2023 at 07:00hrs | 294 Views

Invictus Ernergy injects US$10,2 in Zimbabwe operations

29 Dec 2023 at 07:00hrs | 148 Views

59 households in Harare affected by flash floods

29 Dec 2023 at 06:59hrs | 204 Views

Chiwenga offers state-assisted funeral for bus accident victims

29 Dec 2023 at 06:59hrs | 286 Views

Manhize production expected to start in February 2024

29 Dec 2023 at 06:58hrs | 182 Views

Burial impasse drags on for 4 months

29 Dec 2023 at 06:58hrs | 484 Views

Mazekeen Jade dumps Stunner

28 Dec 2023 at 20:15hrs | 785 Views

UK lines up more investments in Zimbabwe

28 Dec 2023 at 19:19hrs | 665 Views

Zimbabwean appointed Manchester United's new head of data operations

28 Dec 2023 at 19:18hrs | 1605 Views

Kamativi Mine bypass road opens for traffic

28 Dec 2023 at 19:15hrs | 851 Views

Rival CCC candidates nominated to face a Zanu-PF candidate

28 Dec 2023 at 18:12hrs | 1021 Views

Colourful place names of Rhodesia and their origin

28 Dec 2023 at 17:59hrs | 1321 Views