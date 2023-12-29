Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa promotes Airforce of Zimbabwe officers

by Staff reporter
A total of 22 officers from the Air Force of Zimbabwe have been promoted to group captain and wing commander by President Mnangagwa.

Six officers who were promoted from wing commander to group captain while the other 16 were promoted from squadron leader to group captain, all with effect from December 4.

The President made the promotions in terms of Section 15 (1) (b) of the Defence Act which gives him the authority, on the advice of the Minister of Defence who acts on the recommendation of the Commander of each of the Defence Forces to promote officers to higher rank.

The six new group captains are Simon Sambadzai, Pasipanodya Babi, Kenny Kunaka, Muchayeveswa Dhabu, Peter Dondo Joyce Maeresera.

Conferring the new insignia of rank to the newly promoted officers at AFZ headquarters, Commander AFZ Air Marshal Elson Moyo expressed gratitude to the President for approving the promotions.

"It is pleasing to note that His Excellency, the President and Commander-in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, ED Mnangagwa approved the promotion of the senior officers to the substantive rank of group captain with effect from December 4 2023," said Air Marshal Moyo.

Air Marshal Moyo said the promotions were not a form of decoration, but was based on a myriad of factors.

He highlighted that the upgraded officers were going to take positions which call for higher responsibilities.

"The AFZ is a professional organisation which does considerations before upgrading its members. These newly promoted officers are well deserving. Your promotion came as a result of a number of considerations among which are merit, distinguished service, consistent dutifulness, hard work, patriotism and loyalty.

"You are therefore reminded that the promotion to a higher rank is a sign of goodwill, trust and confidence that the President and command element have accorded you. In regard to this, you are henceforth encouraged to uphold your exemplary leadership principles, professionalism and military expertise that you have acquired over your entire service for the betterment of Zimbabwe," said Air Marshal Moyo.

Some of the officers would man key positions at Zimbabwe Staff College, and the Zimbabwe Defence University.

Speaking after conferment, Group Captain Joyce Maeresera, who will be deployed at the staff college as deputy commandant, pledged to work hard to defend the airspace of Zimbabwe.

"I would like to pay tribute to the Commander-In Chief, President Mnangagwa for the honour bestowed to us, because of this my pledge is to work extra hard to produce officers who are capable of defending the airspace of Zimbabwe," said Group Captain Maeresera.

Chief of Staff Supporting Services, Air Vice Marshal Jacob Nzvede presided over the conferment of new insignia to the 16 offers promoted to the rank of Wing Commander.

Air Vice Marshal Nzvede urged the newly promoted officers to catch up with the standards expected from them as more challenging responsibilities lie ahead.

"It came to the attention of the authorities that you should be upgraded. You are now senior officers and more challenging tasks are coming with more responsibilities, therefore I urge you to perform to the expected standards," said Air Vice Marshal Nzvede.

The conferment ceremony coincided with the belated national tree planting ceremony led by Air Marshal Moyo, who implored Zimbabweans to take positive steps to reverse environmental degradation.

"The AFZ is aware that the main objective is to encourage the nation to take positive steps to arrest the scourge of environmental degradation.

"Through such collective actions, it is hoped that we will be able to create a green environment and we will contribute to the efforts to reverse global warming," he said.

Source - The Herald
