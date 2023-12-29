Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Victoria Falls charms São Tomé PM

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Destination Zimbabwe, especially Victoria Falls, continues to rise after hosting São Tomé and Principe Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada, who was on a private holiday with his family, making him the latest high-profile personality to visit the resort city over the years.

The leader of the central African State arrived in the resort city on Friday and was welcomed by Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi and other officials from her ministry, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

Victoria Falls is Zimbabwe's prime tourism destination and has over the years attracted renowned global personalities including Heads of State, businesspeople such as Virgin Atlantic boss Sir Richard Branson, actors and sports personalities such as Scotland and Aston Villa captain John McGinn, among others.

Minister Rwodzi conveyed President Mnangagwa's message of greetings to PM Trovoada, who pledged to become Zimbabwe's tourism ambassador.

He said he had been charmed by the World Heritage site after he sampled a few activities and had lunch at the Lookout Cafe, one of Victoria Falls' upmarket eateries.

"I came here on a visit and I have seen the Victoria Falls. It is a natural asset to the world. From here, I am going to be ambassador of Victoria Falls and Zimbabwe and I will definitely be back here. We are spending (the) two-day visit with family and coming to Victoria Falls is important as we have to see the wonders of this site from both ends of Zambia and Zimbabwe," he said.

PM Trovoada spent the night on the Zambian side and crossed into Zimbabwe, where he spent the day before returning to Zambia.

He paid tribute to authorities in the two countries for facilitating his stay and activities.

"I would like to thank the authorities of both Zambia and Zimbabwe for providing assistance for us to enjoy this wonderful gift from mother nature. So we would like to emphasise the fact that we appreciate very much the collaboration between Zambia and Zimbabwe who facilitated access.

"I am confident that this will continue to be one of the assets for not only Zimbabwe, but also for the entire Africa," he said, adding that there was need to protect Victoria Falls as a natural wonder.

After sampling some activities in Victoria Falls, PM Trovoada left for Namibia.

Minister Rwodzi said although PM Trovoada's visit was a private one, they had time to discuss how Zimbabwe and São Tomé  and Principe could strengthen relations.

"We conveyed President Mnangagwa's greetings to the Prime Minister and we spoke about the cordial relations that exist between Zimbabwe and São Tomé as outlined in our foreign policy, which states that Zimbabwe is a friend of all and enemy of none.

"We also expressed His Excellency (President Mnangagwa)'s appreciation to the Government of São Tomé for affording Zimbabwe's ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Maxwell Ranga a chance to present his credentials to President Carlos Vila Nova in June 2022," she said.

Minister Rwodzi said they also discussed how to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all sectors.

Discussions centred on deepening cooperation between the two countries for the establishment of a Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC). They also discussed cooperation in the tourism and agriculture sectors.

"We spoke about these sectors since the economy of São Tomé is anchored on agriculture and tourism. We underscored the need for our countries to promote Africa as a tourist destination. We had much to discuss about how African countries can leverage on their natural resources to lure more visitors," she added.

"On agriculture, we spoke about how we can cooperate in the production of maize, wheat and small grains. We told the Prime Minister about the success of our Pfumvudza Programme."

Zimbabwe has been reporting an increase in the number of visitors to the Victoria Falls and other local destinations, particularly during this festive season. The visit is an endorsement of the destination as the city also hosts the annual Mapopoma Festival, which effectively kicked off yesterday and runs until tomorrow.

The festival is one of the major highlights in the resort town and emphasises the importance of domestic tourism.

Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Tongai Mnangagwa, said domestic tourism could play a significant role in stimulating economic growth.

"Domestic tourists spend money on various goods and services such as accommodation, transportation, meals, shopping and entertainment. This spending directly contributes to the local economy, generating revenue for businesses and supporting jobs.

"The more domestic tourists there are, the more money is circulated within the country, leading to increased economic activity," he said.

Deputy Minister Mnangagwa said the growth of domestic tourism led to increased demand for various services, which has a direct link to job creation in both direct and indirect sectors.

For the country to accommodate the influx of domestic tourists, he said, destinations require infrastructure development.

"These investments not only enhance the tourism experience but also contribute to the overall development of the region, creating more job opportunities and improving the quality of life for residents," he added.

"As we work towards a US$5 billion Zimbabwean tourism economy (by 2025), domestic tourism helps generate tax revenue for the Government through various means, including accommodation taxes, sales taxes, and transportation taxes.

"This revenue can be reinvested in public infrastructure, healthcare, education, and other essential services, contributing to overall economic development," said Deputy Minister Mnangagwa.

To maximise the economic benefits of domestic tourism, he said, the Ministry and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) had implemented effective marketing campaigns such the ZIMBHO, improved infrastructure through its development arm, the Mosi Development Company and provided training for tourism-related businesses as well as creating supportive policies and regulations.

Source - The Herald

