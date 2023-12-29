Zimbabwe parliament to embrace artificial intelligence in 2024

News / National

by Staff reporter

PARLIAMENT has announced plans to carry out a comprehensive restructuring exercise next year, including the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.The Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda made this announcement during a special ceremony held last Friday to honour long-serving employees."Parliament will next year carry out a restructuring exercise for its staff including adoption of Artificial Intelligence as part of measures to improve the welfare of its workers.""As Speaker, working together with fellow presiding officers, we want to implement the institutional, structural reforms guided by the Patterson System, where we need to do proper job evaluation, where we need to do proper job specification, where we need to do appropriate job descriptions and in tandem with that the remuneration scales will be decided accordingly. Currently the structure is disadvantaging the majority of you," said Advocate Mudenda.