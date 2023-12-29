3 people killed in Harare-Chirundu accident identified

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE people who died when a Nissan Caravan vehicle veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels on 28 December have been identified by their next of kin.The incident occurred at the 133-kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road.In a statement on X (twitter) police said: "The victims were identified by their next of kin as listed: Thomas Kunze (32), a male adult of Zimpress, Mhondoro, Last Gwanzura, a male adult of Magunje, Hurungwe and Fungai Chakachinja a female adult of Siakobvu."Police urged motorists to observe stipulated speed limits and abide by the road rules and regulations to curb accidents.