3 people killed in Harare-Chirundu accident identified

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
THREE people who died when a Nissan Caravan vehicle veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels on 28 December have been identified by their next of kin.

The incident occurred at the 133-kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road.

In a statement on X (twitter) police said: "The victims were identified by their next of kin as listed: Thomas Kunze (32), a male adult of Zimpress, Mhondoro, Last Gwanzura, a male adult of Magunje, Hurungwe and Fungai Chakachinja a female adult of Siakobvu."

Police urged motorists to observe stipulated speed limits and abide by the road rules and regulations to curb accidents.

Source - The Chronicle

