Zimbabwe police ban fireworks on New Year's Eve

News / National

by Staff reporter

AS the year 2023 curtains come down, many people may be tempted to celebrate with fireworks on New Year's Eve. However, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned the public that the sale and use of fireworks is illegal and dangerous and can have negative consequences for both humans and animals.According to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, fireworks pose a serious fire hazard and can cause physical and psychological harm to people and pets. He said that the police will arrest anyone who is found selling, buying or lighting fireworks and urged the public to refrain from this practice."Firecrackers cause confusion, anxiety and fear in animals, causing many to run away from their homes into the streets, which is dangerous to members of the public as they can get injured due to bites and accidents," said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.He added that fireworks can also harm, injure or even kill humans, especially children who may play with them oblivious of the risks involved. He cited past incidents where people have lost limbs due to firecrackers."Firecrackers can injure or even kill a person. In the past, there have been reports of people who have faced health and other dangers caused by firecrackers," said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.He said that police will be on patrol to ensure security throughout the festive season. Ass Comm Nyathi also called on the public to cooperate with the police and other security agencies by reporting any suspicious activities or criminal acts."We are collaborating with other security agencies and stakeholders to ensure adequate crime preventive measures during the festive season," he said.Ass Comm Nyathi reminded motorists to observe traffic rules and regulations, avoid speeding or reckless driving that may endanger their lives and those of other road users.The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has also supported the ban on fireworks.The society said that fireworks cause trauma and harm to animals and urged the public to be responsible.