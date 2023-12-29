Latest News Editor's Choice


QUEENS SPORTS CLUB SAGA: Zimbabwe Cricket Boss Singo faces suspension over strip club venture

by Nkululeko Nkomo
2 hrs ago | Views
Queens Sports Club, a prominent establishment in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe Cricket (an affiliate of International Cricket Council) is facing a major scandal as one of its senior members, Nicholas Singo, (who is the General Manager of Tuskers ; an affiliate of Zimbabwe Cricket) finds himself at the center of serious allegations of financial impropriety and misconduct. The Board of Queens Sports Club, finds itself under pressure for decisive move to suspend Singo following a thorough investigation into his actions and a written complaint by Tragon Investments which has been trading as The Boundary Club Queens Sports Club Board of Management and some Zimbabwe Cricket Board Members.

The push for the suspension by  the Board, is based on Rule 23 of the Queens Sports Club constitution which allows for a suspension of any member for "improper conduct that is offensive to the Members and to the Board" and asserting that such conduct is "prejudicial to the interests and reputation of the club."

The accusations against Singo are both detailed and damning. According to the letter Tragon Investments, Singo is alleged to have sublet part of Queens Sports Club to Tragon Investments T/A Boundary Club on December 1, 2020 up to November 2023. During this period, it is claimed that Singo unlawfully pocketed over US$43,000 from Tragon Investments, failing to remit the funds to Queens Sports Club and Zimbabwe Cricket.

In a subsequent development in December 2023, Singo is accused of subletting the property to a new leisure pub called The Centurion without the knowledge, consent, and written authority from Queens Sports Club. This revelation has raised questions about the oversight and management of club properties.

Furthermore, Singo allegedly authorized improvements and construction within the Zimbabwe Cricket grounds without the necessary consents, violating the lease agreement between Queens Sports Club and Zimbabwe Cricket, as well as the City of Bulawayo by-laws.

Over the past three years, Singo is said to have organized private social functions and live music shows, personally pocketing the proceeds without the consent and knowledge of Queens Sports Club. This purported abuse of club resources has brought into question the integrity and accountability of the management.

In a surprising twist, Singo, upon being sued by Queens Sports Club, reportedly hired lawyers to fight the case personally and on behalf of Zimbabwe Cricket. However, court papers filed by Zimbabwe Cricket indicated that Singo was acting on a 'frolic' of his own, suggesting a lack of cohesion within the club's leadership.

The Board, expressing concern over Singo's alleged bad faith, mentioned that he indicated negotiations for the payment of rates by Zimbabwe Cricket, knowing there were no such undertakings to clear monies due to the City of Bulawayo. This has further raised suspicions about the transparency of financial dealings involving the club and Zimbabwe Cricket.

The Queens Sports Club community is left grappling with the fallout from these allegations, as questions surrounding financial oversight, accountability, and the reputation of the club loom large. The outcome of Singo's response and any subsequent hearings will undoubtedly shape the future trajectory of this esteemed sports club.

Queens Sports Club Board of Management could not be reached for comment as reports said they were locked up in a series of meetings and promised to respond through a press statement when they are done.




