Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man faces in trouble for possession of explosives

by Peter Matuka
48 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
A 45-year-old resident of Binga finds himself in legal trouble for the unauthorized possession of explosives.

The individual, Lingani Ncube, appeared before Hwange Magistrate Ms Munamati on Thursday, where he was remanded in custody until January 2.

According to the details presented by prosecutor Matsiliso Tlou, the incident unfolded on December 27 when law enforcement officers, acting on a tip, conducted a search at Ncube's residence in Malalya village. The thorough search yielded four explosives, specifically detonators, and five fuses, discovered within the confines of his bedroom.

Subsequent investigations by the police uncovered an additional illicit activity—a vegetable garden containing 50 cultivated dagga plants, ranging from 4cm to 14cm in height. The search extended to the accused person's bedroom, where two dagga twists were found, leading to his immediate arrest. The case was then taken to ZRP Kamativi Police, where charges were filed against Ncube, encompassing the possession of explosives without a license or permit, unlawful cultivation of dagga, and unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, specifically dagga.

In the proceedings at the Hwange Magistrate Court overseen by Ms Munamati, Ncube entered a guilty plea. As a result, he has been remanded in custody, awaiting trial for the charges brought against him.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

CCC councillor remembers the elderly

46 mins ago | 51 Views

Electricity tokens prepayment system won't be available on 31 December

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

QUEENS SPORTS CLUB SAGA: Zimbabwe Cricket Boss Singo faces suspension over strip club venture

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimdollar bloodbath set to continue into coming year

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Kariba buzzing as tourists flock in

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa must face Gukurahundi victims for resolution to genocide!

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Macheso's end of year party set for Glendale

10 hrs ago | 310 Views

Harare families evacuated from flooded areas

10 hrs ago | 404 Views

Harare council admits to short-changing ratepayers

10 hrs ago | 308 Views

Man stabs girl to death after raping her

10 hrs ago | 592 Views

South Africa files case at ICJ accusing Israel of 'genocidal acts' in Gaza

11 hrs ago | 327 Views

Rains sweep away bridges, roads

11 hrs ago | 506 Views

Zanu-PF settlers face eviction

11 hrs ago | 579 Views

Bulawayo records 210 traffic accidents

11 hrs ago | 98 Views

Stop road carnage

11 hrs ago | 57 Views

Philip Moyo's search for the path home after 61 years in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 448 Views

Insiza: The land of gold and glory

11 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe police ban fireworks on New Year's Eve

11 hrs ago | 204 Views

3 people killed in Harare-Chirundu accident identified

11 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe parliament to embrace artificial intelligence in 2024

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chiwenga cautions drivers, urges stiffer penalties

11 hrs ago | 38 Views

Victoria Falls charms São Tomé PM

11 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa promotes Airforce of Zimbabwe officers

11 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe donates US$35,000 to Embassy of Palestine

11 hrs ago | 78 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 176 Views

Floods wreak havoc in Chitungwiza

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

The mystery man who disappeared for 61 years

11 hrs ago | 114 Views

Behind the Scenes: How money transfer businesses make money

22 hrs ago | 630 Views

Magnifying the gains from migration in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zimbabwe's poor road infrastructure blamed for traffic accidents

24 hrs ago | 349 Views

Vene veCCC battling against against 'rebels'

29 Dec 2023 at 18:53hrs | 1202 Views

Bosso, Dembare on bended knees

29 Dec 2023 at 16:10hrs | 502 Views

Mnangagwa to take over as SADC chair in August 2024

29 Dec 2023 at 16:00hrs | 1863 Views

Remitly Emerges as Top Choice for Zimbabweans Abroad: Fast, Affordable, and Fee-Free

29 Dec 2023 at 11:34hrs | 827 Views

Mature Zambian leader suspends SADC conclusion on DRC elections

29 Dec 2023 at 09:18hrs | 2164 Views

CCC blocks Obey Sithole on X (formerly Twitter)

29 Dec 2023 at 07:48hrs | 1598 Views

Unlocking Opportunities: How to monetise WhatsApp

29 Dec 2023 at 07:31hrs | 410 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by double candidate chaos

29 Dec 2023 at 07:11hrs | 1570 Views

SADC mum on Congo election irregularities?

29 Dec 2023 at 07:09hrs | 1116 Views

City of Harare warns of flooding

29 Dec 2023 at 07:06hrs | 501 Views

Food inflation hits Zimbabwe consumers

29 Dec 2023 at 07:06hrs | 368 Views

'Whites on Zimbabwe farms are entitled to be there,' says Minister

29 Dec 2023 at 07:05hrs | 1710 Views

Thieving merchandiser arrested paying lobola

29 Dec 2023 at 07:05hrs | 653 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt land officers

29 Dec 2023 at 07:05hrs | 335 Views

Petroleum operating licenses go up in Zimbabwe

29 Dec 2023 at 07:00hrs | 306 Views

Invictus Ernergy injects US$10,2 in Zimbabwe operations

29 Dec 2023 at 07:00hrs | 168 Views

59 households in Harare affected by flash floods

29 Dec 2023 at 06:59hrs | 209 Views

Chiwenga offers state-assisted funeral for bus accident victims

29 Dec 2023 at 06:59hrs | 295 Views

Manhize production expected to start in February 2024

29 Dec 2023 at 06:58hrs | 187 Views