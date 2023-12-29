Man faces in trouble for possession of explosives

News / National

by Peter Matuka

A 45-year-old resident of Binga finds himself in legal trouble for the unauthorized possession of explosives.The individual, Lingani Ncube, appeared before Hwange Magistrate Ms Munamati on Thursday, where he was remanded in custody until January 2.According to the details presented by prosecutor Matsiliso Tlou, the incident unfolded on December 27 when law enforcement officers, acting on a tip, conducted a search at Ncube's residence in Malalya village. The thorough search yielded four explosives, specifically detonators, and five fuses, discovered within the confines of his bedroom.Subsequent investigations by the police uncovered an additional illicit activity—a vegetable garden containing 50 cultivated dagga plants, ranging from 4cm to 14cm in height. The search extended to the accused person's bedroom, where two dagga twists were found, leading to his immediate arrest. The case was then taken to ZRP Kamativi Police, where charges were filed against Ncube, encompassing the possession of explosives without a license or permit, unlawful cultivation of dagga, and unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, specifically dagga.In the proceedings at the Hwange Magistrate Court overseen by Ms Munamati, Ncube entered a guilty plea. As a result, he has been remanded in custody, awaiting trial for the charges brought against him.