CCC councillor remembers the elderly

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Mvurwi ward four councillor Thulani "Fire President" Ndlovu Citizen Coalition of Change (CCC) has remembered the elderly who clean public toilets in the smart town of Mvurwi.Ndlovu is known for his generosity in Mvurwi as he donates various items to different people in Mvurwi.Apart from donating to local soccer and netball clubs in Mvurwi, he is also popular in funerals where he provides both transport and food to the bereaved families.Speaking to this publication Fire President said giving is his hobbie."Giving is my hobbie so l will continue doing it,l am not doing it for political mileage," he added.Meanwhile, Fire President donated sport kits to the local authority.