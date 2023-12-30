$10 trillion kitty to complete high-impact projects in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

SEVEN high-impact projects - spanning energy, information and communication technology, transport, water and sanitation, agriculture, health, education and housing, among other sectors - are expected to be completed in 2024, as the Government seeks to speedily come up with infrastructure to make Zimbabwe a modern, industrialised and highly prosperous country within the next seven years.Treasury has since set aside $10 trillion - about US$1,6 billion, at the official exchange rate - to complete the projects, as well as begin new ones across the country.The projects include Lake Gwayi-Shangani; Harare-Beitbridge Highway; Hwange Thermal Power Station upgrade; and the Presidential Borehole Drilling Programme. The Government also plans to conclude construction of Lupane Provincial Hospital and upgrading of both Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport and Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.Projects expected to commence in 2024 include the upgrading and rehabilitation of Harare-Chirundu and Beitbridge-Victoria Falls roads.In addition, construction and rehabilitation of 146 hospitals and clinics, as well as development of about 27 000 hectares for irrigation, are scheduled for next year.Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube told The Sunday Mail that completion of the projects will inject renewed impetus into Zimbabwe's drive towards sustainable development."Undoubtedly, infrastructure facilitates trade, powers businesses, connects workers to their jobs, creates opportunities for struggling communities and protects the nation from an increasingly unpredictable natural environment," said Prof Ncube."Additionally, it has been noted globally that a well-functioning modern infrastructure has been considered the epicentre of economic development and improved livelihoods."In that context, the Government of Zimbabwe, through the National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025), has identified projects and programmes under the 14 national priority areas to be implemented over the five years, whose implementation will help in covering the existing infrastructure gap."Despite Government's current financial limitations, Prof Ncube said, implementation of capital-intensive projects will be prioritised."Accordingly, the focus by Government during the year 2024 will foster further aggression to consolidate infrastructure delivery gains achieved thus far and should buttress our agenda towards closing the infrastructure gap," he said."Notwithstanding the current fiscal limitations by Government, a number of key ongoing infrastructure projects are scheduled for implementation and completion during the year 2024, covering the sectors of energy, information and communication technology, transport, water and sanitation, agriculture, health, education and housing, among others."Minister Ncube said the flagship Lake Gwayi-Shangani project will facilitate the "improvement in the water supply situation in Matabeleland North, including the Bulawayo City" and create room for future power generation and irrigation development.Further, completion of the multi-million-dollar Harare-Beitbridge Highway will enhance road connectivity and access, and promote regional and international trade, he added.Upgrading the Hwange Thermal Power Station will guarantee the improvement of power generation and "sustained supply of electricity, critical for both domestic and industrial use"."The ongoing Presidential Borehole Drilling Programme will be upscaled given the recurrence of droughts and other negative impacts of climate change, which necessitates that we climate-proof our rural water supply systems to ensure security and sustainable access, as well as empowerment of rural communities," said Minister Ncube."Furthermore, a number of irrigation projects will be completed to ensure food and nutrition security, both at household and national levels."Under the health sector, the Government will prioritise the provision of standard healthcare, specifically treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care.A number of health institutions will be spruced up and equipped with modern medical equipment covering all levels of healthcare.According to the 2024 Zimbabwe Infrastructure Investment Programme, rehabilitation of the Harare-Chirundu and Beitbridge-Victoria Falls roads will commence in 2024, while the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2, which was scheduled to end this year, will continue.Next year, the Government will also fund the upgrading and rehabilitation of 51 district hospitals, construction and rehabilitation of 96 clinics and procurement of 100 more ambulances.While the Government remains focused on its target of delivering 220 000 housing units by 2025, the authorities will additionally prioritise regularisation and sanitisation of informal settlements.The Government will also prioritise the rehabilitation of State residences; civil works at the new Parliament building; and the upgrading and reconstruction of the Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Republic Police and Air Force of Zimbabwe institutional buildings.Attention will similarly be given to upgrading chanceries and embassies; national museums; and youth and women training centres, among other facilities.President Mnangagwa this year commissioned 30 high-impact projects that are key to the country's economic development.