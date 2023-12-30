Flash floods damage 1 600 houses

News / National

by Staff reporter

MORE than 1 600 houses have been damaged in flash flooding incidents since commencement of the rainy season in October, resulting in the loss of properties valued at thousands of dollars.To date, 52 people have been killed during incidents of adverse weather, while 28 have sustained injuries.The largest number of damaged houses (688) was reported in the Midlands province. The second most affected is Mashonaland Central, with 400 houses damaged.Sesame Bridge, connecting Gokwe South and Gokwe North, in the Midlands province, was swept away on Thursday during a downpour.To date, 51 Budiriro 5B Extension residents have been moved to a temporary evacuation centre after their houses were submerged by water from the adjacent Marimba River when it broke its banks.Ministry of Local Government and Public Works communication and advocacy director Mr Gabriel Masvora said: "Budiriro 5B Extension and Kuwadzana residential areas (paddocks) experienced flooding due to incessant rains on December 21 and 22, 2023."Unfortunately, a minor aged six years was swept away in Marimba River and the body has since been retrieved and awaits a post-mortem."Several houses, household items and access roads were damaged."Two evacuation centres, namely, Budiriro 3 Primary School and Kuwadzana 2 Primary School were identified."Government was engaging relief partners to complement its efforts in assisting the affected, he said."Relief in the form of food and non-food items is being distributed to affected households."For Budiriro Common Vision, 42 households were affected by the flooded Marimba River on Friday, December 22, around 2am."The affected households lost their foodstuff and household property, while one house was completely destroyed," he continued."Of the 42 affected households, only 12 families (51 people) volunteered to be evacuated to Budiriro 3 Primary School."He said the rains had damaged property valued at nearly US$189 000.Twelve clinics have also been damaged in seven provinces.