Dembare move to avert player crisis

News / National

by Staff reporter

FACED with a possible player exodus, particularly at a time when they are on the brink of returning to continental football, Harare giants Dynamos have moved swiftly and paid outstanding signing-on fees to most of their key players, including Soccer Star of the Year runner-up Donald Mudadi.DeMbare had not yet settled signing-on fees for most players acquired at the beginning of the year.Some of the players were planning to leave the reigning Chibuku Super Cup champions and forego the chance to play in the 2024 CAF Confederation Cup.There are also players - who include vice-captain Emmanuel Jalai, the versatile Shadreck Nyahwa, Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Paga, goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa and crowd favourite Denver Mukamba - whose contracts are expiring at midnight today.Soccer Star of the Year finalist Tanaka "Kante" Shandirwa has reverted to being a Yadah Stars player following the expiry of his season-long loan, but there are indications the industrious midfielder will extend his stay at DeMbare.But Dynamos seem to have lost their bid to retain winger Issa Sadiki, who is now finalising talks with Premiership runners-up Manica Diamonds.Midfielder Junior Makunike has also left Dynamos and reunited with coach Tonderai Ndiraya after signing for ambitious Simba Bhora.Given the need to stem the player exodus and tie them down to new deals at the club, there was no festive holiday for Dynamos chairperson Moses Maunganidze and his executive members.There are reports the club has so far doled out over US$80 000 to settle the signing-on fees. A relieved Maunganidze insisted his management would keep the side that finished third on the log standings intact."There will be a few additions to the team, as recommended by the technical team and approved by the executive committee," he said.The move to settle outstanding fees has ensured that the bulk of their players will stay on for the 2024 season.It is also a rarity at the volatile club, which has had the notoriety for rebuilding its squads at the start of each season over the last few years.Skipper and centre-back Frank Makarati still has one more year at Dynamos and will stay at the club after his handlers TKT Sports Agency denied reports that the Warriors defender was set for a trial stint with financially struggling South African top-flight outfit Moroka Swallows.Such is the crisis at Swallows that they failed to fulfil two of their DStv Premiership assignments amid a strike by the club's players.In a bid to avert a similar scenario, especially ahead of their return to continental football for the first time in exactly a decade, Maunganidze and his executive have had to work round the clock during the Christmas holidays.Dynamos also still have the Moyo twins (Kevin and Elvis), Arthur Musiiwa, Emmanuel Ziocha, Tendai Matindife, Keith Madera, Eli Ilunga, Tinashe Makanda and goalkeeper Taimon Mvula contracted to them.It has, however, since emerged that Mvula might be offloaded before the start of the 2024 season.The Glamour Boys are also preparing a three-year contract for coach Genesis "Kaka" Mangombe, who guided them to the Chibuku Super Cup glory after succeeding Herbert Maruwa on an interim basis in August."The team will remain intact and there is no overhaul; in fact, there is going to be a galvanisation of each department," added Maunganidze.Bulawayo Chiefs top scorer and Soccer Star of the Year second runner-up Obriel Chirinda is a major target for DeMbare, but no official talks have begun yet between the two clubs.Talks are reportedly progressing in earnest for players whose contracts are expiring today."For those with contracts expiring on 31st December (today), due process is underway to ensure both retention and extension, and so far, we are 80 percent done," he said."There was no holiday for us as the leadership of the club."Given that the players are the greatest assets of the club, we have been burning the midnight oil to ensure that as many of our players have contracts stretching to 2025."Our thrust as a club is not about the longevity of the contract, but it's about attaining the key deliverables of the employment contract so that player retention becomes a cycle premised on return on investment."He also said it was imperative to give "one or two" promising youngsters from the team's development side an opportunity to join the senior team."The club will officially advise when all work that is underway has been finalised, and any player who will be released will be advised through the proper channels," said Maunganidze.