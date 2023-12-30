Latest News Editor's Choice


101 die in holiday accidents

by Staff reporter
AT least 101 people have died while 534 others were injured in 1 487 road accidents recorded countrywide between December 15 and Friday last week.

During the same period last year, 1 773 traffic collisions resulted in 123 deaths.

Of this year's 1 487 accidents, four involved buses, in Mavuradona, Kamativi, Marondera and Buhera.

The number of people injured in accidents from December 15 to 29 is 534, compared to 357 over the same period last year.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi implored drivers to exercise caution on the roads as the festive season continues, with celebrations for the new year on tomorrow.

"These accidents were recorded from private vehicles, commuter omnibuses and public vehicle operators. During this period, drivers should exercise their minds while driving on the roads. Everyone should play a part to maintain road safety," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi further said eight people died on Christmas Day.

"On Christmas Day, 25th of December 2023, 71 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide, of which seven were fatal, killing eight people and injuring 78 people. In the same period in 2022, 133 road traffic accidents were recorded, with 12 fatal, 20 deaths and 48 people injured," he said.

On Boxing Day this year, 82 road traffic accidents were confirmed. On the day, nine people were killed in nine road traffic accidents, while 36 others were injured.

On the same day last year, at least 99 road traffic accidents were recorded, in which eight people were killed, while 32 were injured.

Source - The Sunday Mail

