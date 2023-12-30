Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa to headline today's Thanksgiving service

by Staff reporter
42 secs ago
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today expected to grace the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service hosted by the inter-denominational churches at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC)'s Hall 4 in Bulawayo.

The event, now held annually since December 2017, is meant to thank God for blessings received during the year, as well as dedicating the country's development to the Almighty in the coming year.

The service will be running under the theme "A time to work hard in unity under God to build our nation".

Addressing a press conference yesterday at the ZIEC, Faith for Nation Campaign founder and chairperson Reverend Andrew Wutawunashe said the seventh edition of the service comes after the country held peaceful elections in August.

"The National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service marks the close of a productive year in which the nation witnessed many good things of progress and development in various areas of the nation's life, including a successful and peaceful plebiscite which reflected the wishes of the people concerning the Zimbabwe they want," he said.

"Zimbabwe and its leaders give thanks for these and many blessings that, by God's grace, were enabled in 2023. The gathering dedicates the nation to Almighty God for blessing and help in 2024.

"The church is enjoined to pray for the country's leaders that they may continue to receive help from God as well as dedicate the coming year to accelerated economic growth for the country."

He said this year's inter-denominational service will be attended by various churches, religious organisations, families, business leaders and national leaders drawn from the country's 10 provinces in keeping with the President's mantra of leaving no place and no one behind.

Rev Wutawunashe said this was a demonstration that there is a need for a collective responsibility to build, develop, pray for and build the nation.

"Regionally, Bishops and God's people from Sadc and other regions of the African continent are also attending this event, confirming regional unity and solidarity with Zimbabwe.

"In this context, the church has emphasised the power of prayer to draw Africans together under a unified vision of godly nation-building," he said.

"Every year since 2017, national leaders have joined the church in thanking God for His blessings in the preceding year and dedicating it to him for the coming year. Over the years, the gathering has grown to be a platform for nurturing Zimbabwe into a united people with a unified purpose of building the Zimbabwe they want."

While in 2017 about 20 different churches participated, he added, this year the number has more than tripled to over 70, drawn from all the country's 10 provinces.

Rev Wutawunashe said participants include church and civic umbrella bodies such as the Zimbabwe Ministers Association, Zimbabwe Council of Pentecostal Churches and the National Elders Forum, among others.

He added: "Heads of church denominations that include indigenous, ecumenical, evangelical and pentecostal are coming together with one voice of thanksgiving and prayer. Youth from indigenous churches and various communities from all provinces have added their voice to the prayer with a strong campaign against drug abuse. President Mnangagwa's inspiring messages of unity, hard work and godly nation-building, which he emphasises every year at this gathering, are resonating well with Zimbabwe's church and civic community.

"The President, who in the past has said when he seeks peace and unity in the nation he approaches the Church as the custodians of God's word of peace, love and harmony, has built strong bonds with the Church.

"In that spirit, he often calls church leaders to State House for prayer, thanksgiving, or fasting for the well-being of Zimbabwean families and communities."

Rev Wutawunashe said this year, the focus has been to ensure that development is accelerated and that the aspirations of the nation to become an upper middle-income society ahead of 2030 is catalysed through a strong show of unity, commitment and fervent prayer.

He said the event was an inclusive one.

Thirty-five buses have been arranged to pick up people from all the wards in Bulawayo starting at 6.30am from the usual pickup points.

People will be ferried to and from the venue.

The first edition of the Zimbabwe National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service was held in December 2017 after the birth of the New Dispensation.

President Mnangagwa has graced the event every year since then.

The event is hosted by Faith for the Nation Campaign in association with the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC).

As an international gathering, it will be broadcast on ZTV and various social media platforms.

A number of gospel musicians, artistes and groups are lined up to perform at the event.

Source - The Sunday Mail

