Mabaleka promoted to Kaindu backroom

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS are set to promote Bosso 90 coach Melusi "Mabaleka" Sibanda to be part of Kelvin Kaindu's backroom staff next season.

Last week, Bosso issued an update on recruiting new technical team members after appointing Kaindu as the new head coach following the separation with Baltemar Brito who was in charge of the team last season.

Bosso said the new technical team members are expected to be announced before the pre-season preparations begin.

A highly placed source told Zimpapers Sports Hub that the decision on Mabaleka has already been made.

"The executive feels it's now time the coach took up a bigger challenge having fared well with the development side Bosso 90 over the past years," said the source.

Sibanda, a former Highlanders player, has worked as one of the assistant coaches in the senior team in the past.

Some of the boys that have come through Sibanda's hands at junior level are Prince Dube, Andrew Mbeba, Adrian Silla, Brian Banda, Mbongeni Ndlovu and Godfrey Makaruse.

In the present senior squad, the likes of Prince Ndlovu, Gillian Nyathi and Darlington Mukuli have all passed through Mabaleka's hands.

The rumour mill has it Bekithemba Ndlovu who is a trusted lieutenant of Kaindu could make a return to the Bulawayo giants.

Other names that are being linked with Bosso are that of former players Johannes Ngodzo and Anzilom Ndlovu.
Kaindu has been clubless for the last eight months after being released by Zanaco back in April.

In Zambia, Kaindu coached Nkana Red Devils, their bitter rivals Power Dynamos and Buildcon between 2018 and 2019 after returning to his home country.

In Zimbabwe, he had stints with Bosso, Triangle United and How Mine.

Triangle United were relegated to Division One football in the just concluded season.

Bosso were last crowned champions in 2006 under Methembe Ndlovu and Kaindu will be hoping to end the league title drought.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Mabaleka, #Kaindu, #Bosso

