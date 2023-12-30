Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Severe consequences await armed robbers

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
POLICE's Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has reaffirmed its commitment to flushing out the armed robbers' menace to the preservation of law and order in the country saying the consequences for criminal activities involving guns are always severe.

The detectives said they were working to close any breathing space for such criminals with the CID having several encounters with armed robbers this festive season.

The stern warning comes at a time when the detectives have gunned down more than five armed robbers and arrested more than 24 this month including six South Africans.

The CID further foiled an armed robbery attempt in Kwekwe and other areas resulting in the arrest of suspects for conspiracy to commit armed robbery after a shoot-out.

In an interview in Bulawayo, Acting Chief Director CID, Assistant Commissioner Jealous Nyabasa told Sunday News that they were committed to ensuring that those who dare touch the gun for criminal activities would face the full consequences of their actions.

"I want to make it clear that there is no space for armed robberies in Zimbabwe. If you touch a gun, the repercussions will be severe. As we speak, this festive season we have had several encounters with armed robbers including two South Africans who were gunned down. So the message is, you touch a gun, you die by the gun. We will not allow our people to suffer at the hands of armed robbers, we will deal with them severely," said Asst Comm Nyabasa.

He said due to the increase in armed robbery cases and other crimes of concern in remote areas, the police service has deployed specialised crack teams in each and every district which has seen detectives arresting criminals on the act like the Lupane Agribank robbery.

"It was traditionally rare to find armed robbers in rural areas but now because of the changing dynamics, rural areas are witnessing economic growth. People in the rural areas now have the means and ways of getting money so criminals also do their homework, they also do their intelligence analysis and can follow where the money is.

"This means there is some cash in the rural areas and they follow that is why these cases are escalating in the rural areas. However, as police we are prepared, we have established crack teams in our districts, stations and what so ever rural area be it Binga or wherever we have our specialised units who are ready," said Asst Comm Nyabasa.

He said the use of technology has aided the global village concept with a prevalent emergence of cybercrimes adding that their officers were ahead of the game and ready to tackle those crimes without fear.

"As a police service, we look at crimes of concern, to say which is the crime affecting more people at the moment. We will obviously witness a growth in crime but we try to put it to acceptable levels as you cannot totally eradicate crime. These crimes of concerns include murder, armed robberies and the new emerging cybercrimes like online fishing. At the moment, we still have dark figures on these cybercrimes because they are just emerging crimes, some people are not reporting, some are reporting while some do not even understand what is happening. I think we have to raise awareness on these crimes so that people are aware," said Asst Comm Nyabasa.

He expressed his appreciation to various stakeholders including members of the public for their unparalleled commitment to ensuring a crime-free society saying they value and cherish the generosity and support they have been getting in the execution of their policing duties.

Source - The Sunday News
