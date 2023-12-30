Man beats up, kills daughter, 14, over love relationship with neighbour

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Nyanga father beat up his 14-year-old daughter who later died of injuries sustained after he accused her of falling in a love relationship with a neighbour.Police said on Saturday that Amos Rutendo Nyamangodo of Nyanga has been arrested "in connection with a case of murder in which his daughter, Rufaro Nyamangodo, 14, died on 29 December 2023 after allegedly being hit with a mulberry tree switch all over the body on 23 December 2023 at Mangwanda Village, Mutasa, Honde Valley."The suspect had allegedly accused the victim of having an affair with a neighbour," police said.Cases of parents beating up and killing their children are common in Zimbabwe.Most parents believe severe punishment was best for their children.