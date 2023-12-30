Zanu-PF disciplines land invaders

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ruling party Zanu-PF has implemented disciplinary measures against the Mutare DCC Chairman and certain party members implicated in the unlawful sale and allocation of land.In a statement from the party's acting Secretary General, Patrick Chinamasa, it was disclosed that Zanu-PF Manicaland Province had already taken disciplinary action against Mutare DCC Chairman Yard Binali and several associates, including Brian Marange, Tawanda Ndawe, Webster Mudzimwa, and Trust Matima.According to Chinamasa, Binali and his associates are central figures in the unauthorized distribution and occupation of land in the Gimboki area."Zanu-PF will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against any of its members found engaging in illegal land occupations and distribution, whether as buyers or land barons."Zanu-PF insists that all unlawful land occupations, sales, or parceling out of land or plots, and unauthorized land developments must cease immediately. The party calls upon Law Enforcement Agencies to uphold the law and hold any offenders accountable," Chinamasa asserted.The party also acknowledged numerous land invasions by "land barons" who exploit desperate citizens and falsely claim affiliation with Zanu-PF."Zanu-PF is deeply concerned about the rise of illegal occupations and settlements on Communal, Local Authority, and State land in major towns, cities, Rural Service Centres, and Growth Points, orchestrated by Land Barons."Some of these individuals masquerade as Zanu-PF supporters and falsely suggest that their illegal activities have the endorsement of Zanu-PF," the statement read.In some instances, land barons are employing doctored and falsified documents to deceive innocent land buyers into parting with their hard-earned money."These illegal activities by land barons are currently rampant in Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East, and Manicaland Provinces."In Mashonaland West province, land barons are unlawfully parceling out land on Lot 4 Somerby farm along the Harare – Bulawayo Highway, previously owned by West Stone Hurst (Pvt) Ltd and measuring 102 hectares."Illegal settlements on Lot 4 Somerby farm not only violate the law but have led to violent clashes causing injuries to six individuals, namely: Panashe Timothy Kuguyo, Monalisa Kuguyo, Medial Kuguyo, Kevin Gemu, Agnes Bhero, and Otilia Gemu," Chinamasa reported.Other farms in Mashonaland West Province affected by illegal occupation and settlements include Penrose farm (143 ha), Lilfordia (660 ha), Haydon (744.57 ha), Rainham (1200 ha), and Spitzkop (477 ha).Chinamasa also revealed that in Mashonaland East Province, land barons are selling residential stands on resettlement farms, affecting farms in Seke District under Manyame Rural District Council, such as Longlands Farms, Kimcote Farm, Mnandi Farm (belonging to the late Amos Midzi), and Ealing farm (belonging to the late Colonel Katuka).The statement highlighted that villages outside Chitungwiza and most Rural Service Centres in Seke District, particularly the Dema area, have not been spared from illegal land occupations.Chinamasa mentioned that under the Goromonzi Rural Council area, illegal settlements have occurred at Proton Farm, Caledonia Farm, and villages in Domboshava and Chishawasha."In Caledonia, Land Barons are selling land indiscriminately and occupying spaces reserved for schools and clinics."Furthermore, in the Goromonzi area, individual villagers and village heads have joined Land Barons in selling their land to prospective buyers in rural areas like Chinhamhora and Chishawasha," the party disclosed.In Manicaland Province, the party noted, "Illegal parceling out of land by unidentified land barons has been reported along the Rusape river, which provides water to Rusape town. Fortunately, law enforcement agents, including the police, army, and president's office, have timely intervened to halt the illegal resettlements."