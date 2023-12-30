Zanu-PF vows to crack down on illegal settlements

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has strongly denounced the widespread proliferation of illegal settlements across the nation, attributing the issue to "land barons" who take advantage of vulnerable citizens while falsely claiming party affiliation.Acting Secretary General Patrick Chinamasa, representing Zanu-PF, voiced profound concern over the escalating and pervasive presence of unauthorized occupations on communal, local authority, and state land, especially in major towns, cities, and growth points.The ruling party's condemnation follows a series of disasters stemming from illegal settlements, including the destruction of illicit houses in Budiriro and Kuwadzana due to floods resulting from continuous rainfall."Zanu-PF unequivocally condemns the illegal settlements, occupations, parceling out, and sale without the permission of the relevant authority," the statement declared."Zanu-PF's stance favors planned urban settlements, a task entrusted to pertinent Local and Central Government Authorities. The party has never granted authorization to any of its general membership, including individuals in leadership positions at any level within the party's structures, to engage in illegal occupations and land distributions, whether as buyers or land barons."Chinamasa urged law enforcement agencies to uphold the rule of law impartially and ensure that any wrongdoers face legal consequences."Unplanned settlements pose a potential disaster and present a nightmare for town planners, lacking essential infrastructure such as water, sewage, roads, and electricity. Moreover, these settlements often lack designated areas for social amenities like schools, hospitals, clinics, sports facilities, and business centers."The country has recently grappled with cholera outbreaks believed to originate from settlements lacking proper water and sewage systems, further emphasizing the urgent need for regulated urban planning.The acting Secretary General emphasized that rectifying issues related to illegally settled land would incur substantial resources.