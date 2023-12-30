Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare, Chitungwiza floods a man-made disaster

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
The incessant rains that pounded the country in the past week have exposed a big problem that has been allowed to fester in Harare and Chitungwiza, which requires decisive action to save lives.

Scores of families that were allowed to build houses on wetlands over the years were left homeless by floods in the last few days.

For the past two decades, government's oversight on setting up new settlements in urban areas was weak and that opened floodgates for unscrupulous land barons - mainly politically exposed people - to ride roughshod over desperate home seekers.

Most urban local authorities, including Harare and Chitungwiza, have been struggling to deal with rising housing demand that has been worsened by low investor appetite in all sectors of Zimbabwe's economy in the past two decades.

After Operation Murambatsvina in 2005 where the government sought to clear slums in urban areas, but ended up displacing over 750 000 people, and the subsequent Operation Garikai (Better Life), which failed spectacularly, the authorities relaxed policies that governed the establishment of urban settlements.

The government effectively abdicated its responsibility to provide shelter to private players with disastrous consequences.

It went on to relax regulations and allowed private land developers to sell housing stands to home seekers without the requisite onsite and offsite infrastructure.

Land developers linked to the ruling Zanu-PF party and housing cooperatives took advantage and sold land to home seekers who went on to build houses on waterways and wetlands, among other unsuitable places.

The land barons are protected through their political links, but the devastation caused by the floods in Harare's Budiriro and Kuwadzana suburbs as well as in Chitungwiza must jolt authorities to act against the rot in urban areas.

Flooding in homes in the mentioned areas have become a common phenomenon during the rainy season and the reasons are well known. The floods are not a natural disaster by any stretch.

According to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights), over 90 families in Budiriro alone were rendered homeless by the floods. The families were left without blankets, food and accommodation.

While we urge those with the capacity to assist the affected families to offer their support, we urge authorities to deal decisively with land barons that are putting people's lives at risk by selling them housing stands in wetlands.

The lawlessness comes at a heavy cost to both the victims and the state, which must now use a lot of money in disaster response initiatives.

Source - the standard

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's survival depends on his rivals

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Recalled CCC MPs in Matebeleland now shadow MPs

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Push to identify Gukaruhundi victims' mass graves

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

David Coltart sees better days in 2024

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mthuli Ncube's taxes kick in

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

The year Mnangagwa tightened grip on power

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe police's 'shoot to kill policy' raises alarm

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

'Rains too late to stop Zimbabwe hunger'

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe's ailing SOEs owe Chinese, Indian banks US$1.7billion

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabweans' appetite for imports remains high

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe tycoon 'loses' US$65m in SA deal

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

The legacy of the first citizens of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

BREAKING: Macheso end of 2023 Show has been cancelled

7 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zanu-PF vows to crack down on illegal settlements

7 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zanu-PF disciplines land invaders

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

How a Zimbabwean business coach went from artisinal miner to CEO

7 hrs ago | 320 Views

Man beats up, kills daughter, 14, over love relationship with neighbour

7 hrs ago | 432 Views

Graves cave in at Luveve Cemetery

7 hrs ago | 453 Views

Has the gone for 60 years man really found his relatives? Daughter shows up!

7 hrs ago | 518 Views

Severe consequences await armed robbers

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mabaleka promoted to Kaindu backroom

7 hrs ago | 105 Views

45 000 e-passports issued in December in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa to headline today's Thanksgiving service

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF draws line in the sand

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

101 die in holiday accidents

7 hrs ago | 53 Views

Dembare move to avert player crisis

7 hrs ago | 57 Views

Over 360 bus drivers arrested for speeding in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Flash floods damage 1 600 houses

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

$10 trillion kitty to complete high-impact projects in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 43 Views

CCC councillor remembers the elderly

22 hrs ago | 521 Views

Man faces in trouble for possession of explosives

22 hrs ago | 510 Views

Electricity tokens prepayment system won't be available on 31 December

23 hrs ago | 405 Views

QUEENS SPORTS CLUB SAGA: Zimbabwe Cricket Boss Singo faces suspension over strip club venture

23 hrs ago | 992 Views

Zimdollar bloodbath set to continue into coming year

24 hrs ago | 3004 Views

Kariba buzzing as tourists flock in

24 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mnangagwa must face Gukurahundi victims for resolution to genocide!

30 Dec 2023 at 15:03hrs | 344 Views

Macheso's end of year party set for Glendale

30 Dec 2023 at 09:06hrs | 620 Views

Harare families evacuated from flooded areas

30 Dec 2023 at 08:31hrs | 484 Views

Harare council admits to short-changing ratepayers

30 Dec 2023 at 08:30hrs | 401 Views

Man stabs girl to death after raping her

30 Dec 2023 at 08:29hrs | 923 Views

South Africa files case at ICJ accusing Israel of 'genocidal acts' in Gaza

30 Dec 2023 at 08:24hrs | 462 Views

Rains sweep away bridges, roads

30 Dec 2023 at 08:23hrs | 627 Views

Zanu-PF settlers face eviction

30 Dec 2023 at 08:23hrs | 777 Views

Bulawayo records 210 traffic accidents

30 Dec 2023 at 08:22hrs | 125 Views

Stop road carnage

30 Dec 2023 at 08:22hrs | 98 Views

Philip Moyo's search for the path home after 61 years in South Africa

30 Dec 2023 at 08:21hrs | 697 Views

Insiza: The land of gold and glory

30 Dec 2023 at 08:21hrs | 169 Views

Zimbabwe police ban fireworks on New Year's Eve

30 Dec 2023 at 08:17hrs | 336 Views

3 people killed in Harare-Chirundu accident identified

30 Dec 2023 at 08:16hrs | 150 Views