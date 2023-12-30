'Rains too late to stop Zimbabwe hunger'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A FAMINE monitoring agency says recent rains may have done little to avert a hunger crisis next year as indications show that over a million people are in need of food aid.The prolonged El Nino-induced dry spell killed livestock in some parts of the country while communal farmers delayed planting fearing losses because of lack of rains.Humanitarian agencies have already sent out appeals for food aid after predicting a drought-induced hunger.In its latest report, the United States government's Famine Early Warning Systems Network (Fewsnet), said the recent rains will not ensure food security in the face of the El Nino-induced phenomenon"Most poor households' own-produced food stocks have depleted, and access to income for market purchases is constrained," the report reads."Record dryness and high temperatures in November and early December resulted in many farmers delaying planting this season."However, widespread rainfall from mid to late December resulted in increased planting, but the area planted for crops is likely still below normal across most areas as the planting window progressively narrows."The report, however, noted that the recent rains saved livestock.According to Fewsnet, the hunger situation is likely to be further worsened by the economic crisis where prices of basics and services continue to increase."The anticipated El Niño-induced below-normal rainfall from January through March is expected to negatively impact seasonal agricultural labor opportunities, particularly in semiarid areas," the report said."Poor households, especially in southern and western areas, are likely to increase their reliance on remittances from family members in South Africa, but the high cost of living will likely impact the amount received."Zimbabwe has not been spared the harsh impact of climate change where hunger and other natural disasters are becoming common.