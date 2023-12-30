Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police's 'shoot to kill policy' raises alarm

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
LAWYERS have raised alarm over increasing cases of fatal shooting of suspects by police officers under controversial circumstances saying taking the life of the suspected criminals before trial was unconstitutional.

This month alone, five suspected criminals were gunned down by police detectives.

On December 6, three suspected robbers, who were part of a gang that raided at least three schools in and around Bulawayo, were shot dead in Kadoma.

On December 19, two suspected robbers working with some South African nationals to commit crimes in Harare were shot dead.

Last week, a police officer from Mkoba, Gweru fatally shot a man who had intended to free his detained friend.

The police officer has since been charged with murder.

In November, one of the suspected armed robbers involved in a robbery in Harare's Southerton area was shot dead during a shootout with police officers

Legal experts questioned the use of lethal force amid rising cases of suspects being shot dead, some during indications. Lawyer Dumisani Dube told The Standard that resorting to lethal force without exhausting alternative measures was unconstitutional.

"No one has a right to kill anyone, serve for few exceptions as governed by law," Dube said.

"Most importantly, the presumption of innocence states that everyone is innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt after free, fair, public trial before independent and impartial courts.

"So, imagine how many are executed without going through trial in wanton violation of the law."

Dube said police have a right to use minimum force in exceptional situations when effecting arrest or in their defence of life while in service.

Lawyer Jacqueline Sande said the use of lethal force should only be a last resort as it is the hangman's job to kill.

"It should only be used as a matter of life and death to preserve the police officer's life, not as a means of deterring criminals from committing further offenses or as a means of apprehending and convicting a criminal," Sande said.

She said the constitution was clear that every citizen is entitled to life. "It doesn't mean that when a person is suspected to have committed an offense, his or her life is immediately diminished or discarded," Sande said.

"If the court is indeed convinced that you are supposed to die for your crimes, you will then be convicted and sentenced to death.

"It should be the hangman's job to kill, not police.

"It should not be the police officer to willy-nilly decide to shoot and kill a person."

She said police should be held accountable for every loss of life during the course of their duties.

Another lawyer Tinashe Runganga, however, said the shoot-to-kill policy was a necessary evil to put a stop to crime.

"These are dangerous armed robbers. If you delay to shoot, they kill you," Runganga said.

"The policy protects these officers.

"I am not condemning their policy because most of these people who are being shot are not innocent, they are dangerous. As it stands, I think police are professionally executing their duties."

Police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said the law enforcement agency does not have a shootto-kill policy, but only responds in equal measure when attacked by criminals.

"We have said that the Zimbabwe Republic Police will respond appropriately according to the merits of the particular situation when dealing with violent crimes such as armed robbery cases and that has been our official position," Nyathi said.

"We have said if criminals decide to be confrontational and be in a gunfight with police officers, appropriate response will be given."

Early this year, police commissioner general Godwin Matanga announced that police will not hesitate to shoot suspected armed robbers after Wedza officer in charge Maxwell Hove was shot dead by suspected serial killer Jaison Muvevi. President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba has also said that the government had given police the green light to shoot and kill suspected armed robbers.

Source - the standard
More on: #Police, #Policy, #Alarm

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's survival depends on his rivals

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Recalled CCC MPs in Matebeleland now shadow MPs

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Push to identify Gukaruhundi victims' mass graves

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

David Coltart sees better days in 2024

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mthuli Ncube's taxes kick in

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

The year Mnangagwa tightened grip on power

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

'Rains too late to stop Zimbabwe hunger'

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Harare, Chitungwiza floods a man-made disaster

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe's ailing SOEs owe Chinese, Indian banks US$1.7billion

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabweans' appetite for imports remains high

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe tycoon 'loses' US$65m in SA deal

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

The legacy of the first citizens of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

BREAKING: Macheso end of 2023 Show has been cancelled

6 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zanu-PF vows to crack down on illegal settlements

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF disciplines land invaders

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

How a Zimbabwean business coach went from artisinal miner to CEO

7 hrs ago | 316 Views

Man beats up, kills daughter, 14, over love relationship with neighbour

7 hrs ago | 427 Views

Graves cave in at Luveve Cemetery

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Has the gone for 60 years man really found his relatives? Daughter shows up!

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

Severe consequences await armed robbers

7 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mabaleka promoted to Kaindu backroom

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

45 000 e-passports issued in December in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa to headline today's Thanksgiving service

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF draws line in the sand

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

101 die in holiday accidents

7 hrs ago | 53 Views

Dembare move to avert player crisis

7 hrs ago | 55 Views

Over 360 bus drivers arrested for speeding in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 109 Views

Flash floods damage 1 600 houses

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

$10 trillion kitty to complete high-impact projects in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 42 Views

CCC councillor remembers the elderly

22 hrs ago | 520 Views

Man faces in trouble for possession of explosives

22 hrs ago | 510 Views

Electricity tokens prepayment system won't be available on 31 December

23 hrs ago | 405 Views

QUEENS SPORTS CLUB SAGA: Zimbabwe Cricket Boss Singo faces suspension over strip club venture

23 hrs ago | 989 Views

Zimdollar bloodbath set to continue into coming year

23 hrs ago | 2981 Views

Kariba buzzing as tourists flock in

23 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mnangagwa must face Gukurahundi victims for resolution to genocide!

30 Dec 2023 at 15:03hrs | 344 Views

Macheso's end of year party set for Glendale

30 Dec 2023 at 09:06hrs | 612 Views

Harare families evacuated from flooded areas

30 Dec 2023 at 08:31hrs | 484 Views

Harare council admits to short-changing ratepayers

30 Dec 2023 at 08:30hrs | 401 Views

Man stabs girl to death after raping her

30 Dec 2023 at 08:29hrs | 923 Views

South Africa files case at ICJ accusing Israel of 'genocidal acts' in Gaza

30 Dec 2023 at 08:24hrs | 462 Views

Rains sweep away bridges, roads

30 Dec 2023 at 08:23hrs | 627 Views

Zanu-PF settlers face eviction

30 Dec 2023 at 08:23hrs | 777 Views

Bulawayo records 210 traffic accidents

30 Dec 2023 at 08:22hrs | 125 Views

Stop road carnage

30 Dec 2023 at 08:22hrs | 97 Views

Philip Moyo's search for the path home after 61 years in South Africa

30 Dec 2023 at 08:21hrs | 697 Views

Insiza: The land of gold and glory

30 Dec 2023 at 08:21hrs | 169 Views

Zimbabwe police ban fireworks on New Year's Eve

30 Dec 2023 at 08:17hrs | 334 Views

3 people killed in Harare-Chirundu accident identified

30 Dec 2023 at 08:16hrs | 150 Views