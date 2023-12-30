Latest News Editor's Choice


Recalled CCC MPs in Matebeleland now shadow MPs

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators from Matebeleland say they continue playing the role of shadow Members of Parliament (MPs) in their constituencies following their recall from Parliament.

In October, Sengezo Tshabangu claiming to be the CCC interim secretary general, recalled several MPs alleging that they had ceased to be members of the party.

He recalled Pashor Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park), Erick Gono (Lobengula-Magwegwe), Nicola Jane Watson (Bulawayo South), Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma-Mzilikazi) and Obert Manduna (Nketa).

In Matebeleland South, Tshabangu recalled Morgan Ncube (Beitbridge West), Nomathemba Sibanda and Velisiwe Nkomo both under proportional representation (PR).

In Matebeleland North, Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North) and Bright Moyo Vanya (Lupane East) were also recalled.

Tshabangu went on to bar the recalled CCC MP's from contesting by-elections held on December 9 despite them having successfully filed their nomination papers.

In separate interviews, the recalled MPs said they had continued serving communities as shadow legislators.

"We live in one of the worst dictatorships. I remain at the service of the constituency and its people," Makaza told Southern Eye Sunday.

"I remain as visible as before. I continue to partake and assist on community matters as a resident of the constituency.

"The will and choice of the people shall prevail. It's a matter of time and the Lord's grace."

Manduna also echoed the same sentiments, saying he had remained committed to serving his community.

"I have always been a change-advocate and remain thus," Manduna said.

"I am guided by democratic principles and remain guided by my paternal authority of Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

"I am humbled and energised by the citizens of Nketa/Emganwini, who gave me the mandate to represent them in the Parliament.

"To reciprocate, I have continued implementing programmes, humanitarian projects and advocacy programmes."

Watson said she was also focusing on community development and empowerment projects.

In Binga, Sibanda said he was still being regarded as an MP in his constituency.

"How do you separate a person from their community?" he asked.

"Besides that, this Tshabangu thing is not a closed chapter.

"We are still contesting the recalls. We remain on the ground with the people doing what we were doing as the chosen representatives."

By-elections will be held on February 3, 2024 to fill more seats left vacant after Tshabangu recalled more MPs.

Source - the standard
More on: #CCC, #MPs, #Defiant

