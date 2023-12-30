Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Felix Tshisekedi declared landslide winner in DRC

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
President Félix Tshisekedi has been declared the winner of the Democratic Republic of Congo's election, which has been condemned as a "sham" by several opposition candidates demanding a rerun.

The president won about 73% of the vote, with his nearest challenger, Moise Katumbi, on 18%, officials said.

The 20 December election was marred by widespread logistical problems.

It had to be extended to a second day in some parts of the vast country.

About two-thirds of polling stations opened late, while 30% of voting machines did not work on the first day of the vote, according to an observer group.

Millions of people waited for hours before they were able to vote, while some gave up and went home.

The opposition said the problems were part of a deliberate plan to allow the results to be rigged in favour of Mr Tshisekedi, 60.

Several of the main challengers have called for protests after Sunday's announcement.

"We call on our people to take to the streets en masse after the proclamation of the electoral fraud," they said in a joint statement.

The army has been deployed in various parts of the capital, Kinshasa, to prevent any unrest, while Mr Tshisekedi's supporters have taken to the streets to celebrate.

The head of the election commission has previously said the opposition candidates wanted a new election because "they know they lost... they are bad losers".

Election chief Denis Kadima acknowledged some irregularities but insisted that the results reflected the will of the Congolese people.

President Tshisekedi will be sworn in for a second term on 20 January.

The son of veteran opposition leader Étienne Tshisekedi, the president was first elected in 2019.

That followed a poll which some observers, including the influential Catholic Church, said was won by former oil executive Martin Fayulu. He came third in this election with 5% of the vote.

None of the other 16 candidates gained more than 1% of the vote.

Mr Kadima said turnout was about 43% of the 41 million registered voters.

It is not clear if any of the 18 opposition candidates will challenge the results in court. Mr Katumbi has already said it is not worth it, because the courts are not independent.

The Constitutional Court has 10 days to hear any legal challenges before it is due to announce the final results on 10 January 2024.

DR Congo is roughly four times the size of France, but lacks basic infrastructure. Even some of its main cities are not linked by road.

About two-thirds of the country's 100 million population live below the poverty line, earning $2.15 (£1.70) a day or less.

Voters also chose parliamentary, provincial and municipal representatives, with about 100,000 candidates in total.

During the campaign, Mr Tshisekedi repeatedly lashed out at Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, who he accuses of backing the M23 rebel group which has seized territory in the east of the country. Rwanda has repeatedly denied the charges.

In his last election rally, Mr Tshisekedi vowed to declare war on Rwanda, although observers dismissed this as rhetoric aimed at whipping up nationalist sentiment.

The elections were not held in parts of the east because of the fighting which has raged in the area for the past three decades. Some seven million people have been forced from their homes - more than in any other country except Sudan.

Dozens of armed groups are battling to control parts of the region, home to much of the country's vast mineral wealth.

This includes vast reserves of cobalt, a vital part of many lithium batteries, seen as essential to a future free of fossil fuels.

Source - BBC
More on: #Tshisekedi, #DRC, #Winner

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's survival depends on his rivals

4 hrs ago | 587 Views

Recalled CCC MPs in Matebeleland now shadow MPs

6 hrs ago | 549 Views

Push to identify Gukaruhundi victims' mass graves

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

David Coltart sees better days in 2024

6 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mthuli Ncube's taxes kick in

6 hrs ago | 542 Views

The year Mnangagwa tightened grip on power

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe police's 'shoot to kill policy' raises alarm

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

'Rains too late to stop Zimbabwe hunger'

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Harare, Chitungwiza floods a man-made disaster

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe's ailing SOEs owe Chinese, Indian banks US$1.7billion

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabweans' appetite for imports remains high

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe tycoon 'loses' US$65m in SA deal

6 hrs ago | 435 Views

The legacy of the first citizens of Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 51 Views

BREAKING: Macheso end of 2023 Show has been cancelled

9 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zanu-PF vows to crack down on illegal settlements

10 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zanu-PF disciplines land invaders

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

How a Zimbabwean business coach went from artisinal miner to CEO

10 hrs ago | 360 Views

Man beats up, kills daughter, 14, over love relationship with neighbour

10 hrs ago | 458 Views

Graves cave in at Luveve Cemetery

10 hrs ago | 486 Views

Has the gone for 60 years man really found his relatives? Daughter shows up!

10 hrs ago | 573 Views

Severe consequences await armed robbers

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mabaleka promoted to Kaindu backroom

10 hrs ago | 113 Views

45 000 e-passports issued in December in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa to headline today's Thanksgiving service

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF draws line in the sand

10 hrs ago | 157 Views

101 die in holiday accidents

10 hrs ago | 57 Views

Dembare move to avert player crisis

10 hrs ago | 60 Views

Over 360 bus drivers arrested for speeding in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 133 Views

Flash floods damage 1 600 houses

10 hrs ago | 82 Views

$10 trillion kitty to complete high-impact projects in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 44 Views

CCC councillor remembers the elderly

30 Dec 2023 at 18:10hrs | 534 Views

Man faces in trouble for possession of explosives

30 Dec 2023 at 18:08hrs | 519 Views

Electricity tokens prepayment system won't be available on 31 December

30 Dec 2023 at 16:51hrs | 409 Views

QUEENS SPORTS CLUB SAGA: Zimbabwe Cricket Boss Singo faces suspension over strip club venture

30 Dec 2023 at 16:43hrs | 1015 Views

Zimdollar bloodbath set to continue into coming year

30 Dec 2023 at 16:33hrs | 3263 Views

Kariba buzzing as tourists flock in

30 Dec 2023 at 16:32hrs | 550 Views

Mnangagwa must face Gukurahundi victims for resolution to genocide!

30 Dec 2023 at 15:03hrs | 349 Views

Macheso's end of year party set for Glendale

30 Dec 2023 at 09:06hrs | 662 Views

Harare families evacuated from flooded areas

30 Dec 2023 at 08:31hrs | 484 Views

Harare council admits to short-changing ratepayers

30 Dec 2023 at 08:30hrs | 403 Views

Man stabs girl to death after raping her

30 Dec 2023 at 08:29hrs | 923 Views

South Africa files case at ICJ accusing Israel of 'genocidal acts' in Gaza

30 Dec 2023 at 08:24hrs | 471 Views

Rains sweep away bridges, roads

30 Dec 2023 at 08:23hrs | 634 Views

Zanu-PF settlers face eviction

30 Dec 2023 at 08:23hrs | 779 Views

Bulawayo records 210 traffic accidents

30 Dec 2023 at 08:22hrs | 125 Views

Stop road carnage

30 Dec 2023 at 08:22hrs | 109 Views

Philip Moyo's search for the path home after 61 years in South Africa

30 Dec 2023 at 08:21hrs | 698 Views

Insiza: The land of gold and glory

30 Dec 2023 at 08:21hrs | 171 Views

Zimbabwe police ban fireworks on New Year's Eve

30 Dec 2023 at 08:17hrs | 357 Views