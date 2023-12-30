Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

World Bank calls on Zimbabwe to develop insurance scheme for informal workers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
The World Bank, a global financial institution, has urged Zimbabwe to establish an insurance scheme for workers in the informal sector. The recommendation includes utilizing the mobile money ecosystem as a safety measure to protect vulnerable groups in the country.

An analysis revealed the diverse poverty levels within Zimbabwe's informal economy, with an estimated 34% of informal workers facing extreme poverty. Notably, informal communal and resettlement farmers experienced a higher incidence of extreme poverty at 42%, compared to 15% for other informal workers.

After the 2019 economic crisis, extreme poverty rates for all informal workers increased by 10%, leading to 52% of women entering the informal sector. The study highlighted the constraints on productivity in informal jobs, particularly affecting individuals with limited access to finance, markets, skills, and land ownership. Women in the informal economy faced lower income, poor working conditions, and limited access to social protection.

The World Bank emphasized that only 12% of informal workers lived in households benefiting from government safety nets or humanitarian assistance. This coverage dropped to 6% for informal workers who were not farmers.

To address the challenges in the informal sector, the World Bank proposed solutions, including leveraging Zimbabwe's advanced mobile money ecosystem to promote financial inclusion and engage informal workers in social assistance. The institution recommended developing a social insurance scheme for informal workers who, while not meeting the criteria for social assistance, remain highly vulnerable to shocks.

The report acknowledged the government's focus on designing and piloting a pension system for informally employed individuals, considering it a positive step toward ensuring the protection of informal workers.

On a positive note, the report highlighted the organization of Zimbabwe's informal workers into associations, serving as platforms for policy dialogue and acting as safety nets during emergencies. Additionally, the widespread use of mobile money in urban areas presents an opportunity for enhanced financial inclusion among informal workers.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Felix Tshisekedi declared landslide winner in DRC

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Chamisa's survival depends on his rivals

7 hrs ago | 830 Views

Recalled CCC MPs in Matebeleland now shadow MPs

8 hrs ago | 718 Views

Push to identify Gukaruhundi victims' mass graves

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

David Coltart sees better days in 2024

8 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mthuli Ncube's taxes kick in

8 hrs ago | 720 Views

The year Mnangagwa tightened grip on power

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe police's 'shoot to kill policy' raises alarm

8 hrs ago | 476 Views

'Rains too late to stop Zimbabwe hunger'

8 hrs ago | 214 Views

Harare, Chitungwiza floods a man-made disaster

8 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe's ailing SOEs owe Chinese, Indian banks US$1.7billion

8 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabweans' appetite for imports remains high

8 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe tycoon 'loses' US$65m in SA deal

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

The legacy of the first citizens of Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 58 Views

BREAKING: Macheso end of 2023 Show has been cancelled

12 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zanu-PF vows to crack down on illegal settlements

12 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zanu-PF disciplines land invaders

12 hrs ago | 202 Views

How a Zimbabwean business coach went from artisinal miner to CEO

12 hrs ago | 377 Views

Man beats up, kills daughter, 14, over love relationship with neighbour

12 hrs ago | 478 Views

Graves cave in at Luveve Cemetery

12 hrs ago | 508 Views

Has the gone for 60 years man really found his relatives? Daughter shows up!

12 hrs ago | 619 Views

Severe consequences await armed robbers

13 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mabaleka promoted to Kaindu backroom

13 hrs ago | 130 Views

45 000 e-passports issued in December in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa to headline today's Thanksgiving service

13 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF draws line in the sand

13 hrs ago | 166 Views

101 die in holiday accidents

13 hrs ago | 58 Views

Dembare move to avert player crisis

13 hrs ago | 62 Views

Over 360 bus drivers arrested for speeding in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 136 Views

Flash floods damage 1 600 houses

13 hrs ago | 85 Views

$10 trillion kitty to complete high-impact projects in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 47 Views

CCC councillor remembers the elderly

30 Dec 2023 at 18:10hrs | 537 Views

Man faces in trouble for possession of explosives

30 Dec 2023 at 18:08hrs | 527 Views

Electricity tokens prepayment system won't be available on 31 December

30 Dec 2023 at 16:51hrs | 417 Views

QUEENS SPORTS CLUB SAGA: Zimbabwe Cricket Boss Singo faces suspension over strip club venture

30 Dec 2023 at 16:43hrs | 1037 Views

Zimdollar bloodbath set to continue into coming year

30 Dec 2023 at 16:33hrs | 3465 Views

Kariba buzzing as tourists flock in

30 Dec 2023 at 16:32hrs | 554 Views

Mnangagwa must face Gukurahundi victims for resolution to genocide!

30 Dec 2023 at 15:03hrs | 353 Views

Macheso's end of year party set for Glendale

30 Dec 2023 at 09:06hrs | 691 Views

Harare families evacuated from flooded areas

30 Dec 2023 at 08:31hrs | 485 Views

Harare council admits to short-changing ratepayers

30 Dec 2023 at 08:30hrs | 407 Views

Man stabs girl to death after raping her

30 Dec 2023 at 08:29hrs | 926 Views

South Africa files case at ICJ accusing Israel of 'genocidal acts' in Gaza

30 Dec 2023 at 08:24hrs | 471 Views

Rains sweep away bridges, roads

30 Dec 2023 at 08:23hrs | 637 Views

Zanu-PF settlers face eviction

30 Dec 2023 at 08:23hrs | 780 Views

Bulawayo records 210 traffic accidents

30 Dec 2023 at 08:22hrs | 126 Views

Stop road carnage

30 Dec 2023 at 08:22hrs | 112 Views

Philip Moyo's search for the path home after 61 years in South Africa

30 Dec 2023 at 08:21hrs | 701 Views

Insiza: The land of gold and glory

30 Dec 2023 at 08:21hrs | 173 Views