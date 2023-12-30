Latest News Editor's Choice


Nkulumane husband killer arrested

A WOMAN from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo, who allegedly stabbed her husband last month following a domestic feud, has been arrested.

Trish Ndlovu (23) who was on the run after committing the crime, handed herself to the police at Nkulumane Police Station on December 23.

Ndlovu appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Sikhathele Moyo on Friday facing a murder charge in connection with the death of her husband Hillary Mugiyo (23).

She was remanded in custody to 11 January pending trial at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Tafara Dzimbanashe said on December 6 last year at around 2am, the accused person's 70-year-old landlady, Ms Sarah Mwanza heard some noise coming from Ndlovu's room and she immediately directed her son to go and investigate.

"The accused's landlady's son proceeded to their tenants' room and upon walking in, he discovered the deceased lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

"Upon being quizzed on what happened, Ndlovu revealed that she had a fight with her husband over an undisclosed issue," he said.

Ndlovu stated that she stabbed the now deceased with a kitchen knife once in the neck. The court heard that Mugiyo managed to crawl to their landlord's quarter where he managed to gurgle a few words.

"While the informant (landlady's son) was trying to seek help for Mugiyo, Ndlovu disappeared from the scene. The informant summoned an ambulance and upon arrival, the crew pronounced Mugiyo dead," said Mr Dzimbanashe.

Ms Mwanza said she had just returned from a funeral when the incident occurred.

She said Ndlovu and the deceased were her tenants who were renting a room.

"There was blood gushing from the deceased's neck when he came to my room and he fell before I could ask him questions," said Ms Mwanza.

Source - The Chronicle

