Woman survives rape attempt

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
A Plumtree woman escaped from the clutches of a would be rapist by pulling the suspects' manhood.

The matter came to light at the Plumtree magistrates courts where Khulekani Maphosa (23) appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware on Thursday.

Maphosa was remanded in custody to Wednesday and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Voster Makuwerere alleged that on December 3 in the evening, the suspect visited the complainant's house wearing only a t-shirt.

Maphosa pushed the complainant down as she was coming from taking a bath.

The complainant pulled Maphosa's manhood and also bit his thigh as she screamed for help.

Maphosa escaped as the complainant let loose of his manhood after neighbours arrived.

Source - southern eye
