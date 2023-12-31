Obert Mpofu lauds Zanu-PF 2023 successes

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu has lauded the party's achievements in 2023, including its victory in the harmonised elections held in August 23, despite facing numerous challenges from its detractors that include the illegal sanctions imposed by the West.He said this in a statement to mark the end of 2023 that was published in our sister newspaper, The Sunday Mail yesterday."The year 2023 has perhaps been one of the most remarkable years in our history. We won a difficult election that was riddled with all manner of attacks from our detractors," said Dr Mpofu."Even under such difficulties and all manner of reports being written about Zanu-PF, we kept the faith, held the ship steady and spurred the nation forward."We made so much progress this year alone that our detractors are unsettled by the achievements the Zanu-PF-led Government has attained under an environment riddled with illegal sanctions from the West." The ruling party retained its majority in Parliament while President Mnangagwa was also re-elected in the elections, defeating the Western-sponsored CCC.Dr Mpofu said Zimbabwe has had to mobilise local resources to implement various development projects due to lack of support from multi-lateral institutions as a result of the sanctions."Zimbabwe has looked within and come up with home-grown solutions that have been instrumental in turning our economy around."Together with the assistance from countries we consider friends, we have moved forward. The sheer determination of our visionary leader, His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, and the Zanu-PF party has made it possible to attract numerous high-impact investments that have spanned all sectors of our economy."In 2023, there were notable signs that could not be ignored and these are in the form of innovative strides, robust infrastructure development projects, increasing domestic production and employment opportunities for our people," he said.Looking ahead, Dr Mpofu said if 2023 was a year of sowing, then 2024 would be the year of harvest due to gains made in the agriculture and mining sectors.The country has become food self-sufficient due to policies pursued by Government that have resulted in record-breaking wheat yields since 2022 while a number of mines, especially for lithium, have been opened.The US$1,5 billion Dinson Iron and Steel Company in Manhize is set to commence operations in February and is expected to become the largest iron and steel company in Africa."Our great nation is indeed entering a golden age, courtesy of the ruling Zanu-PF party and its astute leadership. So diverse has Zimbabwe's economy become within a short period that we are the fastest-growing economy in the region."According to the World Bank, since June 2023, the Government of Zimbabwe has proactively tightened monetary policy to reduce inflation, as well as tame the parallel market exchange rate. It further extended use of the US dollar as legal tender until 2030."This has promoted business confidence, by reducing policy uncertainty," said Dr Mpofu.The gains made so far, he said, were a demonstration of President Mnangagwa's visionary leadership."There is sufficient evidence that without these impeding sanctions, Zimbabwe's economy would be even more robust and grow much quicker."Our victory in the August 2023 harmonised elections can be ascribed to the immense achievements by Zanu-PF and President Mnangagwa, who has lived up to each and every one of the promises he made since taking the oath of office."It is such consistency that has earned the ruling party unparalleled loyalty and trust from the electorate," he said.Dr Mpofu said the greatest lesson learnt in 2023 was that Zimbabweans can achieve on their own and called for unity of purpose under the leadership of Zanu-PF and President Mnangagwa."To maintain this remarkable progress, we need to appreciate more the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF. Anything else would mean losing the country to imperialists and their puppets," he said.