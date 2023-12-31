News / National
Zimbabwe records over 1 million tourists in 9 months
Zimbabwe's tourism industry received over one million tourists between January and September last year, representing a 52 percent growth compared to the same period in 2022, putting the industry on course to become a US$5 billion economy by end of next year.
Tourism operators are positive that 2024 will bring better fortunes, especially riding on the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions agenda, with the country expected to host the 56th Session of the United Nations Economic Commission for African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Conference in Victoria Falls next month.
While arrivals reportedly took a dip due to last year's August harmonised elections, the recovery had been significant and the hospitality sector recorded over 50 percent occupancies.
This was buoyed by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA)'s Uripi/Ungaphi initiative which is part of the ZimBho domestic tourism campaign.
The impact has been significant, especially in the country's prime tourism destination of Victoria Falls where hundreds of people, mostly locals attended the three-day Mapopoma Festival which ends today.
Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) national chair Mr Farai Chimba said for the major tourism hub of Victoria Falls, Christmas was dominated by the local market.
However, there has been a significant increase of international arrivals post-Christmas into the New Year showing continued appeal for the destination on the backdrop of a positive year in terms of occupancies.
Mr Chimba said there were positive knock-ons during the festive period and awareness created by the #Uripi/Ungaphi campaign being spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry and ZTA, which saw locals visiting local tourist attractions dotted around the country.
"For the period January to September 2023, we recorded an average national occupancy of 43 percent, a one percent above the same period last year on the backdrop of 7 019 rooms available. Most of our operators were affected by the build-up and during the election period in July and August when business took a downturn but recovered after the peaceful elections," he said.
"Tourism achieved 1 087 445 arrivals from January to September, a 52 percent growth from the same period last year which translates to a portion of the arrivals using hotels and lodges and food services."
Mr Chimba said the growing diversity of products that have been introduced around the country from leisure centres to activities anchored by investment in accommodation services have continued.
There has been a call for product and activity diversification for the sector to continuously appeal to clients.
Over US$ 139,3 million was invested into facilities despite this being lower than the US$306,7 invested in 2022.
Mr Chimba who is also Victoria Falls Hotel general manager, said the industry is happy because these are tangible investments that had immediate returns for the sector.
He said the outlook for the coming year will see continued gains being made through marketing the destination by private sector and Government being the key catalyst to sustain the growth.
"It is positive that key conferences have been again secured which will put the country on the must visit map starting with the UNECA conference in February after a successful ICASA conference this year. What still remains to be looked at is having all operators register and submit statistics which can be collated and measure performance for our accommodation services accurately," said Mr Chimba.
"We are aware that several operators are operating, but not accounted for, especially with domestic tourists. We are positive measures through our parent ministry will be coming so we that we get the actual size and earnings of our industry and grow it to the US$5 billion tourism economy by 2025."
Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi recently said Government was working on some initiative that will compel all investors and operators to register with ZTA before they start operating.
Tourism is a key economic enabler and foreign currency earners alongside agriculture, mining and manufacturing.
HAZ Matabeleland North chapter chair Mr Chiku Mulinde said hotels have been posting good occupancies with other small boutique hotels operating above 50 percent.
"The festive season has been generally good on both the accommodation and activities side. It has been fairly good all round, and the recovery graph has been pointing upwards," he said.
"We expect to be back to 2019 performance in the 2024 financial year. The wholesale hotels have been doing well on both conference and leisure business. There has been a good traction in Binga as well."
Mr Mulinde said the marketing efforts by both ZTA and the ministry is expected to continue to yield positive results on the domestic front.
He said the domestic market has been very supportive of the destination and implored Government to speed up the rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road, saying it is key to tourism.
Employers Association for the Tourism and Safari Operators chairman Mr Clement Mukwasi said the stable value of the United States dollar contributed to the inflows as Zimbabwe is now more than 75 percent dollarised which appetised the industry.
"Prices of activities were therefore predictable and efficient domestic air transport contributed a lot. Local businesses and labour managed to serve money for leisure this year," he said.
Source - The Herald