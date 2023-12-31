Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe mobile phone usage climbs up

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
ZIMBABWE'S mobile phone usage has shot up with active subscriptions surging 6% in the third quarter to reach a record 14,79 million, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) reported.

This translates to a mobile penetration rate of 97,5%, up from 91,9% in the second quarter, driven primarily by strong growth from the State-owned operator NetOne.

Econet, the market leader, saw a modest 2,2% subscriber increase, while Telecel continued to struggle, experiencing a 1,4% decline.

Mobile voice traffic jumped 30%, surpassing 3,29 billion minutes due to affordable, US$0,01-cent on-net calls and operator promotions.

Mobile internet and data subscriptions climbed 7,5% to 10,65 million, with penetration reaching 70,1%.

Mobile internet and data traffic increased 6,2% to 44,67 petabytes. Mobile operator revenues soared 95,3% to ZWL$850,8 billion, while operating costs nearly doubled to reach  rose 99,3%.

Internet access provider revenues surged 138,1% to ZWL$449,3 billion. Postal and courier volumes grew 6,8%, with revenues going up 53,3%.

Potraz director general Gift Machengete said operating costs climbed by almost 100% in the period under review.

"On the other hand, operating costs grew by 99,3% to record ZWL$430 billion, from ZWL$215,8 billion, mobile voice traffic increased by 30% to record 3,29 billion minutes from 2,53 billion minutes," said Machengete.

"The total number of active internet and data subscriptions increased by 7,5% to reach 10 647190 from 9 902 500.

"The internet penetration rate increased by 4,9% to reach 70,1% from 65,2%. Mobile internet and data traffic increased by 6,2% to record 44,67 petabytes, from 42,06 petabytes."

Source - newsday
