Zimbabwe mobile phone usage climbs up

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE'S mobile phone usage has shot up with active subscriptions surging 6% in the third quarter to reach a record 14,79 million, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) reported.This translates to a mobile penetration rate of 97,5%, up from 91,9% in the second quarter, driven primarily by strong growth from the State-owned operator NetOne.Econet, the market leader, saw a modest 2,2% subscriber increase, while Telecel continued to struggle, experiencing a 1,4% decline.Mobile voice traffic jumped 30%, surpassing 3,29 billion minutes due to affordable, US$0,01-cent on-net calls and operator promotions.Mobile internet and data subscriptions climbed 7,5% to 10,65 million, with penetration reaching 70,1%.Mobile internet and data traffic increased 6,2% to 44,67 petabytes. Mobile operator revenues soared 95,3% to ZWL$850,8 billion, while operating costs nearly doubled to reach rose 99,3%.Internet access provider revenues surged 138,1% to ZWL$449,3 billion. Postal and courier volumes grew 6,8%, with revenues going up 53,3%.Potraz director general Gift Machengete said operating costs climbed by almost 100% in the period under review."On the other hand, operating costs grew by 99,3% to record ZWL$430 billion, from ZWL$215,8 billion, mobile voice traffic increased by 30% to record 3,29 billion minutes from 2,53 billion minutes," said Machengete."The total number of active internet and data subscriptions increased by 7,5% to reach 10 647190 from 9 902 500."The internet penetration rate increased by 4,9% to reach 70,1% from 65,2%. Mobile internet and data traffic increased by 6,2% to record 44,67 petabytes, from 42,06 petabytes."