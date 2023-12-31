Zimbabwe prophet wins award

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gweru-born prophet and founder of King Ministries Gerry King was last month honoured in Nigeria where he won an award for Best Programme on LoveworldSAT channel.LoveworldSAT is a gospel digital satellite television channel which is the brainchild of famous Nigerian pastor Chris Oyakhilome who is the founder of Christ Embassy Ministries."I won an award for Best Programme aired on LoveworldSAT," King told Southern Eye in an interview."The programme titled In the Gap is one where we pray for the nations of the world. The message in these prayers is using the word of God to bring hope, love and peace to the world."King held gospel crusades in Africa and some Asian countries where he drew multitudes of congregants.He is also an author of inspirational books.