Suspected armed robbers acquitted due to 'shoddy police work’

News / National

by Staff reporter

Only two members of a seven-person gang were found guilty of carrying out a series of armed robberies in and around Karoi, revealing flaws in the investigations conducted by local police detectives.The gang faced multiple charges of robbery under section 126 (I)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23. Goodness Gandiwa (36) and Taurai Musindo (23) were recently convicted of two counts of robbery before Karoi Magistrate Jessie Kufa, while Kudakwashe Kapesa (24), Charles Phiri (26), Gift Asafu (29), Evans Milanzi (24), and Tapera Zimbapeni (22) were acquitted of all alleged crimes.During the verdict, the magistrate noted the lack of direct evidence linking most accused persons to the offenses, emphasizing that the police relied on inadmissible indications. She further highlighted the overwhelming evidence that the accused persons were subjected to assault to coerce confessions.The presiding magistrate criticized the shoddy work of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Karoi officers, pointing out the failure to conduct identification parades, which affected the credibility of witnesses unable to conclusively identify suspects linked to the offenses.The court heard that on December 26, 2021, at Energy Park Service Station in Karoi, the armed gang threatened Samson Mlambo with a pistol before robbing him of US$51,000, a VW Golf, and cellphones. They went on to rob other Karoi residents, including Jennifer Chirara, from whom they took US$23,780, Rands 400, and three cellphones.On another count, the gang allegedly targeted Conwell Mahwebo on July 3, 2022, in Westview suburb, Karoi, stealing US$4,200 and Rands 2,000. The court also heard about an incident where the gang overpowered security guards at Len Peterson’s property, making off with US$80,124.Prosecutors claimed the accused persons stole US$800, local currency, cellphones, and a Toyota Noah with registration number AED0720 from National Chando. They also reportedly threatened Anywhere Kumusori with a gun, beating him and stealing US$117.The accused persons were represented by Brandon Chipadza.