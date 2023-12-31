Latest News Editor's Choice


2 women die celebrating New Year's Day

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TWO WOMEN died this morning while celebrating New Year's Day in unclear circumstances in Tafara, Harare.

Initial reports indicate that the road leading to Kamunhu Shopping Centre and Tafara suburb was completely blocked by a crowd and haphazardly parked vehicles.

The Police were called in and tried to control the situation with difficulty due to poor lighting.

Police said at about 3 am an informant alerted the police about a crowd and three women lying within the vicinity of Kasi Kasi Bar and the main road which links Mabvuku and Tafara.

The three women were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where two were pronounced dead.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the circumstances in which two women died at Kasi Kasi Bar in Tafara on January 1, 2024, at around 0010 hours while nearly 2000 people were celebrating New Year's Eve. Initial reports indicate that the road leading to Kamunhu Shopping Centre and Tafara suburb was completely blocked by a crowd and haphazardly parked vehicles.

"The Police were called in and tried to control the situation with difficulty due to poor lighting. At about 0300 hours, an informant alerted the Police about a crowd and three women lying within the vicinity of Kasi Kasi Bar and the main road that links Mabvuku and Tafara. The three women were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where two were pronounced dead," he said.

He said the Zimbabwe Republic Police is conducting full-scale investigations into the incident.

"The Police caution the public and media against rushing into conclusions as investigations unfold. The Police is also awaiting a full post-mortem result on the possible cause of death of the victims.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police condemns the unruly behaviour exhibited by motorists and the general public during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Mabvuku.

"We call upon liquor outlet operators to put in place measures to ensure there is adequate parking space for patrons to avoid chaos and stampede during the commemoration of major events. More details will be released in due course," he said.

Source - The Herald
