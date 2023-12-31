Wheel loosens from moving truck, kills cop in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A female police officer died Monday after a wheel accidentally dislodged from a moving truck along the Harare-Mutare highway, killing her while she stood by the roadside.Police said Tuesday the unfortunate police officer died upon admission at the hospital."The ZRP confirms the unfortunate death of a Police officer at the 51 kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road when a haulage truck registration number ACZ 3265, owned by Shereni Transport, dislodged a trailer wheel."The wheel hit the female police officer who was standing on the left side of the road. She passed on, on admission at Borrowadale Hospital," police said.The incident follows a bloody holiday which saw 97 perish in different road traffic accidents during the festive period, according to police records.