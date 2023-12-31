News / National
Wheel loosens from moving truck, kills cop in Zimbabwe
3 hrs ago
A female police officer died Monday after a wheel accidentally dislodged from a moving truck along the Harare-Mutare highway, killing her while she stood by the roadside.
Police said Tuesday the unfortunate police officer died upon admission at the hospital.
"The ZRP confirms the unfortunate death of a Police officer at the 51 kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road when a haulage truck registration number ACZ 3265, owned by Shereni Transport, dislodged a trailer wheel.
"The wheel hit the female police officer who was standing on the left side of the road. She passed on, on admission at Borrowadale Hospital," police said.
The incident follows a bloody holiday which saw 97 perish in different road traffic accidents during the festive period, according to police records.
Source - zimlive