Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe braces for another cyclone

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
GOVERNMENT yesterday said it has escalated its preparedness as Cyclone Alvaro swilled off the Mozambique coast.

The Tropical storm formed off the Mozambican coast near Beira and headed towards Madagascar where it has since made landfall. But fears abound it may make a U-turn heading back for the Mozambiquean coast.

The Civil Protection Department director Nathan Nkomo yesterday told NewsDay that tropical storms were full of surprises since they are a natural phenomena, hence the need to prepare.

"Given the time we are in at the moment, we are in the rainfall season and we remain activated. What we only need to do because of the Cyclone Alvaro is to escalate our preparedness to a greater level now given that we are at the peak of the cyclone period," he said.

"l have talked (to) the meteorological department and they said the trajectory is going eastwards towards Madagascar, but we cannot take chances.

"It's a natural phenomenon. Look at what Cyclone Freddy did to Malawi, destroying unexpectedly. The way Cyclone Alvaro is going might not be the final one," Nkomo said.

Meteorological Services Department director Rebecca Manzou said they were also monitoring the situation.

"We are monitoring the situation and we will issue a statement on the issue," she said.

Meanwhile, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FewsNet) said Zimbabwe faces the risk of landslides given the current on-going rains.

"Flooding is ongoing in north western and southern Angola. Heavy rain is forecast in eastern southern Africa, increasing risks for flooding across south-eastern Zambia, northern Zimbabwe, western Mozambique and central Madagascar," Fewsnet said on its global summary from December, 2023 to January this year.

"Next week, heavy and above-average rainfall is forecast in northern and southern Africa, including northern Angola, Zambia, Malawi, northern Zimbabwe, northern Mozambique, Madagascar, central South Africa and Lesotho."

Heavy rains which have hit Zimbabwe so far have left a trail of destruction in Harare's Budiriro 5B Extension and paddocks area of Kuwadzana.

More than 100 people were left homeless and had to be evacuated to safer places. More than 1 529 families were affected countrywide, while 98 schools and 11 clinics were also damaged.

Several cyclonic storms have hit Zimbabwe in recent years with Cyclone Idai leaving a trail of destruction after killing an estimated 600 people in Chipinge and Chimanimani districts in Manicaland province.

Cyclone Idai also affected Masvingo and Mashonaland East provinces.

Source - newsday
More on: #Cyclone, #Zimbabwe, #Rain

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa must travel to rural areas by bus

50 mins ago | 100 Views

Brito's dance with Warriors hangs by a thread

50 mins ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa hopeful Zimbabwe economy will turn around in 2024

54 mins ago | 26 Views

3 boys in miraculous escape from abductors in Zimbabwe

54 mins ago | 137 Views

Headmasters confront govt over Zimdollar salaries

55 mins ago | 81 Views

Parents protest over US$ school fees in Zimbabwe

56 mins ago | 76 Views

Dark underbelly of pickpocketing in Harare CBD

57 mins ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to unite, heal the country

57 mins ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Goromonzi South seat

57 mins ago | 36 Views

'Bogus lawyers on the prowl in Zimbabwe'

58 mins ago | 23 Views

Severe tropical storm expected to weaken

58 mins ago | 51 Views

Alleged mistress dies in car crash

59 mins ago | 92 Views

First traffic lights for Victoria Falls

59 mins ago | 45 Views

Freeman questioned over links to robbers

59 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe electricity production forecast to jump 17%

60 mins ago | 30 Views

NetOne is now a danger to life and security!

13 hrs ago | 1210 Views

2024 started on bitter note - Zanu PF rigged 2023 elections, for umpteenth time - it must end on sweet note!

13 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mumba Money appoints George Muchapirei as UK Chairman

22 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Wheel loosens from moving truck, kills cop in Zimbabwe

02 Jan 2024 at 04:49hrs | 2736 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates DRC's Tshisekedi on re-election

01 Jan 2024 at 17:50hrs | 854 Views

2 women die celebrating New Year's Day

01 Jan 2024 at 17:50hrs | 3132 Views

Ex-Bosso striker dies

01 Jan 2024 at 17:36hrs | 3355 Views

Suspected armed robbers acquitted due to 'shoddy police work’

01 Jan 2024 at 17:26hrs | 1691 Views

Lucky escape for commuters

01 Jan 2024 at 16:59hrs | 9013 Views

CCC, Obey Sithole finally bury hatchet following online tiff

01 Jan 2024 at 12:02hrs | 1447 Views

Zimbabwe prophet wins award

01 Jan 2024 at 10:27hrs | 1578 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to pay road contractors

01 Jan 2024 at 10:27hrs | 2466 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone usage climbs up

01 Jan 2024 at 08:15hrs | 261 Views

Zimbabwe govt blames land shortage on failure to build schools

01 Jan 2024 at 08:14hrs | 366 Views

Mnangagwa's govt abandons flood victims

01 Jan 2024 at 08:13hrs | 531 Views

Council by-laws to criminalise land barons

01 Jan 2024 at 08:13hrs | 323 Views

Recalls dominated 2023 Zimbabwe Parliament

01 Jan 2024 at 08:12hrs | 227 Views

Teachers clash with Zimbabwe Electoral Commission over election dues

01 Jan 2024 at 08:12hrs | 579 Views

Zimbabwe records over 1 million tourists in 9 months

01 Jan 2024 at 08:04hrs | 221 Views

Obert Mpofu lauds Zanu-PF 2023 successes

01 Jan 2024 at 08:04hrs | 185 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Cowdray Park projects in limbo after Zanu-PF bags seat

01 Jan 2024 at 08:02hrs | 1779 Views

10 free clinics for disabled, war vets

31 Dec 2023 at 23:36hrs | 263 Views

Parents take Mpopoma High School to task over examinations

31 Dec 2023 at 23:20hrs | 958 Views

Woman survives rape attempt

31 Dec 2023 at 22:57hrs | 1172 Views

Nkulumane husband killer arrested

31 Dec 2023 at 22:54hrs | 842 Views

Harare flood victims moved to Dzivarasekwa flats

31 Dec 2023 at 22:51hrs | 320 Views

World Bank calls on Zimbabwe to develop insurance scheme for informal workers

31 Dec 2023 at 19:48hrs | 315 Views

Felix Tshisekedi declared landslide winner in DRC

31 Dec 2023 at 17:59hrs | 1226 Views

Chamisa's survival depends on his rivals

31 Dec 2023 at 14:19hrs | 2423 Views

Recalled CCC MPs in Matebeleland now shadow MPs

31 Dec 2023 at 13:02hrs | 1059 Views

Push to identify Gukaruhundi victims' mass graves

31 Dec 2023 at 13:02hrs | 249 Views

David Coltart sees better days in 2024

31 Dec 2023 at 13:00hrs | 489 Views

Mthuli Ncube's taxes kick in

31 Dec 2023 at 13:00hrs | 1488 Views

The year Mnangagwa tightened grip on power

31 Dec 2023 at 12:59hrs | 451 Views