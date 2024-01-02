Freeman questioned over links to robbers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimdancehall musician Freeman, real name Emegy Sylvester Chizanga, was yesterday questioned and released by police over allegations of associating with armed robbers accounted for last month after a gun fight in Arcadia, Harare.Chizanga was picked up by police yesterday morning and interviewed by detectives from CID Homicide after pictures circulated of him in the company of some of the gangsters shot dead during the shoot-outs or were arrested by the police on their surrender.In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed "that musician Emegy Chizanga aged 34 aka ‘Freeman' is being interviewed by CID Homicide in connection with ongoing investigations into criminal allegations and association with armed robbery suspects," he said.The development comes after a gang of robbers, which included South Africans, was last year accounted for after two were shot dead and four were arrested, three with gunshot injuries, following a shoot-out with police at a guest house in Harare.The gang, which was believed to have arrived in the country from South Africa, had been on a robbery spree and was also involved in kidnappings for ransom. They were tracked down to a guest house in Arcadia where a shoot-out ensued.By then police confirmed the death of Jabulani Ngobeni aged 45 and Godknows Machingura aged 44 during a shoot-out and the arrest of Ndiafhi Makhado aged 39, Andrew Masubelele aged 38, Paul Zhou aged 55 and Emmanuel Makamo aged 22 for conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Kwekwe on December 19.Jabulani Ngobeni fired shots towards the detectives and a shoot-out ensued, resulting in Jabulani Ngobeni being shot on the hip. Subsequently, Jabulani Ngobeni, Ndiafhi Makhado, Andrew Masubelele, Paul Zhou and Emmanuel Makamo were arrested. The arrest led to the recovery of a 9mm Star Pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition.Ndiafhi Makhado, Jabulani Ngobeni, Andrew Masubelele and Emmanuel Makamo were injured during the shoot-out and were referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment where Jabulani Ngobeni died upon admission.Zhou is alleged to have confessed to the detectives that he had booked the accommodation and hired two vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner registration number AFX 0554 and a Honda Fit registration number AFO 7446, after receiving US$400 from Machingura.The suspects also revealed to the detectives that they had hatched a plan to raid properties in Kwekwe along Birmingham Road.Godknows Machingura was said to be in Shamva where he was monitoring the movement of their target.Subsequently, Machingura was lured to Morgan High School in Arcadia, Harare, where he was arrested after being shot on the groin following a high speed chase and a shoot-out with the detectives.The arrest led to the recovery of a 9mm Taurus Pistol with a magazine of nine live rounds. Machingura was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he died upon admission.