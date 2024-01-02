Alleged mistress dies in car crash

News / National

A 21-year-old woman, alleged to be the mistress of a well-known car dealer, died in an accident after she was hurled out of a vehicle she was driving along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road in the wee hours of New Year's Day.Police confirmed the accident that claimed Ms Thubelihle Moyo's life, saying she was speeding and failed to control the vehicle — a red Mini Cooper, which is alleged to be part of a fleet of vehicles belonging to the car dealer — Mr Tapiwa Madho — popularly known as Taps who operates at the corner of Fife Street and 12th Avenue."Police confirm the occurrence of a fatal road traffic accident, which occurred on the first day of January 2024 at around 0100 hours. The fatal road traffic accident occurred at the 10km peg along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road near Emganwini turn off, where a 21-year-old female adult Thubelihle Moyo lost her life," acting Bulawayo spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said.She said Ms Moyo lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and rolled several times before landing on its roof."As a result of the accident, she sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot. Her body was conveyed to UBH mortuary for a postmortem. The vehicle was extensively damaged."Preliminary investigations indicate that the cause of the accident was due to speeding and failure to control the vehicle, investigations are still in progress," Asst Insp Msebele said.She urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the road and observe road and traffic laws.According to a close source, Ms Moyo had reportedly borrowed the car from Mr Madho to go to Emganwini, where she had a rendezvous with another man."She was dating Taps who is a married man and had borrowed the vehicle earlier on. They were always together but on that day she was going to meet up with an ex-boyfriend that stays in the same neighbourhood," said the source."Taps is said to have been with another girl when the accident happened and is heartbroken and stressed about the vehicle, which apparently he now has to pay for."It was further alleged that Mr Madho yesterday went to the late Ms Moyo's residence to attend her funeral wake, where he introduced himself as her boyfriend."Apparently, he went to the funeral and was chased away by the girl's parents who told him that they had no time for any tomfoolery."They told him that they were grieving and his antics will not be tolerated until he introduces himself in a proper manner, which involves his parents," said the source."His parents also said they will not be associated with the issue saying they only know his wife and not the deceased."However, in an interview Mr Madho vehemently denied being married, saying he was in the process of marrying the late Ms Moyo."I am not married, I was actually in the process of marrying her. She was as good as my fiancé, and she was not someone I met yesterday but someone that I had known for a lifetime," he said."On the issue of her family being unwelcoming, that is also untrue. They were welcoming and I was known as a future son-in-law. It's a lie that they chased me away and they did not beat me up," said Mr Madho.He said he will be attending all funeral proceedings until the date of her burial.Mr Madho also refuted allegations that he had lent the late Ms Moyo the car, stating that she had full access to any vehicle he had at the car sale."As my fiancé, I didn't lend her the car in question, she had access to any car I had. I lost someone very dear and close to me."This is a very sensitive issue and I am in a very solemn and tragic situation. I am not comfortable about the story being written about her," Mr Madho said.