Severe tropical storm expected to weaken

by Staff reporter
TROPICAL storm Alvaro expected to affect parts of southern Africa is now weakening and is expected to exit into the Indian Ocean today, but its parting gift to Zimbabwe will be some rainfall in the south of the country.

Today brief cloudy periods and windy morning conditions with a chance of light drizzle will be experienced in Masvingo, south of Mashonaland East and Manicaland Provinces.

Isolated thundershowers are expected in Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central and northern parts of Mashonaland East Provinces with briefly cloudy and warm afternoon conditions, though mild at first and the rest of the areas should be mostly sunny and hot by afternoon becoming mild towards evening.

In a notice last week , Meteorological Services Department warned that Alvaro was drawing moisture from Southern Africa adding that it is heading towards Madagascar at a speed of 18km per hour.

It added that this storm was in the Mozambique Channel, moving further away from mainland Africa.

Meanwhile, relatively cool south-easterly winds from the south-east coast of Southern Africa are strengthening and driving moisture into the southern parts of Zimbabwe.

"There was isolated thunderstorms yesterday as the atmosphere was becoming less cloudy. Out of these, the highest rainfall amounts were 35mm in Chinhoyi and 21mm in Chisengu. The rest of the rainfalls were below 5mm. This morning, the first day of the new year, was mostly sunny and warmer as Alvaro draws moisture from Southern Africa," said the department.

Isolated thunderstorms occurred yesterday where Beitbridge recorded the highest amount of 32mm.

 This was as relatively cool south-easterly winds from the south-east coast of Southern Africa were drifting in.

Yesterday it was cloudy and cool over Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland with light drizzle in areas such as Chipinge and Chisumbanje

In a notice yesterday the department also indicated that these winds are now dying down and Alvaro was weakening, as it made landfall over Madagascar, last night.

A weak cloud band is slowly approaching the country from the west.

The department also said temperature fluctuations, especially in the southern parts of the country, may affect the health of vulnerable members of society and lightning strikes remained a threat to humans and livestock, as well as property.

Localised heavy rains remain probable and may reduce visibility, especially at night.

 "Avoid crossing flooded rivers, swollen streams, areas where flash flooding has occurred or where flowing water is above ankle height, noting that, a 30 cm depth of flowing water may sweep away large vehicles.

"The public is also urged to wait for the water to subside before attempting to cross, even though flooding is caused by heavy rains that occurred somewhere adding that they should not hide under trees or in isolated sheds during thunderstorms as these are prone to lightning strikes." said the Met Department.

Source - The Chronicle
