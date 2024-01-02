Zanu-PF eyes Goromonzi South seat

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF party leadership in Mashonaland East province has begun mobilising for support in Goromonzi South constituency ahead of a February 3 by-election.The seat is one of the biggest peri-urban constituencies in the province and fell vacant following the recalling of the Citizens Coalition for Change legislator Stephen Chagwiza by self-proclaimed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.Chagwiza had defeated Zanu-PF's Tinashe Chikonye in the August 23-24 harmonised elections last year.The ruling party held its internal polls last month with businessman Washington Zhanda emerging the winner to represent Zanu-PF in next month's by-election.In an interview yesterday, provincial political commissar Lincoln Matare said the ruling party was ready to grab the seat."We are working day and night, mobilising support for the party. We are certain of victory."Goromonzi South belongs to Zanu-PF," he said.Zhanda will be battling it out with CCC candidate representing Tshabangu, Reuben Chikudo, while the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition party has nominated Stephen Chagwiza as its candidate.It is, however, reported that Zanu-PF hoping to capitalise on the opposition's confusion of filing two candidates under the same party name.Zanu-PF also lost the seat in 2018 after former cabinet minister Petronella Kagonye was defeated by Chikudo.The constituency consists of the sprawling residential area of Caledonia and some farms.Another parliamentary by-election is also scheduled for in Seke in the province.