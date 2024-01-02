Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to unite, heal the country

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to unite, heal the country and avoid hurting each other to help build the country.

He made the remarks during the Seventh Annual National Thanksgiving and dedication service in Bulawayo on Sunday this week.

The event, organised by the Faith for the Nation campaign, was held under the theme: A time to work hard in unity under God to build our nation.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans should remain united while protecting the country from those who hate it.

"We are here, (and) it is indeed a time to heal not to wound, a time to gather not to scatter, a time to unite not to divide. Above all, it is a time to continue to build the country. Everyone is important, join hands to modernise our motherland.

"We are here to receive spiritual guidance from those who the Lord has chosen to preach to us and lead us spiritually. We thank them, if we are lost they bring us back," he said.

Mnangagwa also called on Zimbabweans to have faith in action saying those who steal should not think that God will be on their side.

He said the Second Republic was food secure since its inception with an excess of almost 40 000 tonnes of wheat, while indicating that sanctions were now part of Zimbabweans lives.

Government's engagement and reengagement efforts, according to Mnangagwa, were also bearing fruits.

He said the government was targeting to drill solarised boreholes for 35 000 villages across Zimbabwe within the next five years.

The event was attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Bulawayo provincial affairs and devolution minister Judith Ncube, Chief's Council of Zimbabwe president of Chiefs Mtshane Khumalo and several church leaders.



Source - newsday
