Brito's dance with Warriors hangs by a thread

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
WARRIORS interim coach Baltemar Brito's dance with the national team hangs by a thread after his contract expired on Sunday.

Brito and the entire Warriors' technical team signed short-term contracts with Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) last September, with the Portuguese and fellow countryman, fitness trainer Antonio Torres, signing up to December 31 to run in tandem with their contracts and work permits at Highlanders.

Zifa also roped in the services of Dynamos head coach Genesis Mangombe and Hwange gaffer Bongani Mafu as assistant coaches and Clemence Matawu as manager.

Zifa normalisation committee chairperson Lincoln Mutasa yesterday said they will meet this week to discuss the coaches' future and due to the national governing body's financial status, they might settle for a local coach.

"We had contracts with all the coaches until December 31. That was in line with their club contracts. We now have to do a cost exercise. It would be logical to bring him (Brito) here. We are playing our home games away and not generating any revenue. We are not going to be adventurous and say we will hire a foreign coach if they are beyond our means. However, if he (Brito) is going to make reasonable demands, he might make a return. We are going to assess our local coaches and see the way forward. We will meet during the week to make that costing exercise," Mutasa said.

Brito's departure from Highlanders was also underlined by financial challenges, among other things, at the Bulawayo giants, who have since engaged former coach Kelvin Kaindu.

The Brazilian-born gaffer mutually parted ways with Highlanders before his contract lapsed.

Brito took charge of three Warriors matches, the first of which was an invitational friendly match against Botswana in Gaborone which ended in 1-1 draw in regulation time before Zimbabwe lost 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out.

In the 2026 Group C Fifa World Cup qualifiers, the Warriors played a goalless draw with Rwanda in the east African country where they stayed on to host Nigeria and drew 1-1 in November last year.

The Portuguese national is said to be on Ngezi Platinum Stars' radar for their Caf Champions League campaign after winning their inaugural Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title last year.

Source - newsday
