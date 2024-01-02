Anticipatory Action in the Wake of El Nino in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a growing threat driven by climate variability (sequential changes between ElNino and La Nina phases).Citizens in Action Southern Africa noted in its latest report that according to Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) these phases occurs in every two to seven years. There are high chances that impacts will be devastating."With this knowledge, the major global concern is how to device robust and sustainable mitigation measures. The measures can best be informed by availability of the dependable early warning systems (EWS). Robust early warning systems informs the anticipatory action (AA) which triggers preparedness in reducing and managing disaster risks and hazards. Availability of EWS and AA informs early action (EA) is critical in reducing and managing the severity of the common disasters such as prolonged drought, floods and storms," CIASA noted."According to FAO studies, USD 1 invested in AA has a potential of returning more than USD 7 in avoided losses and added benefits to households. Thus, investing in AA is plausible as the best possible action in humanitarian crisis management. Likewise, Zimbabwe as a country experiencing disrupting effects of El Nino needs to invest in AA in 2023-2024. "The report stated that with the government's commitment and opening up the space for donor agencies, the country will save 70% of the population's agro-based income and the potential 40% of the country's exports. Investment in AA will also benefit other sectors such as the economy, infrastructure and environment which reduces humanitarian crisis.