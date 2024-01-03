Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SuperSport will not air AFCON 2024

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
MUlTICHOICE has revealed they will not be airing the 2024 Afcon finals in Ivory Coast this month.

In a statement, Multichoice stated that SuperSport TV failed to secure the broadcasting rights for the tournament.

"SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] 2023 scheduled for January 13th - February 11th, 2024, because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament," reads the statement.

"However, AFCON 2024 games will be available through our partner broadcast stations on Free to Air [FTA] channels.

"Multichoice Africa remains committed to ensuring that fans across Africa continue to enjoy unrivalled access to entertainment and football games available on DStv and GOtv platforms, including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Zambian Super League and many more of football's most prestigious competitions," further reads the statement.

Source - The Herald
More on: #SuperSport, #Afcon,

Comments


Must Read

Drug peddlers convicted

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa spokesperson warns Chamisa's CCC against Sikhala solidarity demos

3 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe passport fee includes US$20 QR Code fee

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to evict 'illegal' settlers

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Haulage truck wheel dislodges, knocks dead medical doctor walking on roadside

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

Only licensed traders can purchase from manufacturers in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Gwanda launches blitz on illegal billboards

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Let bygones be bygones'

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

'Tribalism dividing Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe fails to pay road contractors

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Matebeleland South declares war on rustlers

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Winky D now a politician?

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Chamisa exhibits traits of a megalomaniac dictator

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zanu-PF thrives on dividing nation

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Robbers on the run, 5 months on

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimra tightens screws on businesses

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Sewer bursts concerns mount

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwean activist lands top UN post

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

SOS for visually-impaired street singer Tafi Dube

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe govt panics over CCC protests

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Harare garbage stench worsens

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

New passport fees gazetted in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwean minister claims that maize meal supply guaranteed

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Kombi driver kills wife, neighbour

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe police identify, launch manhunt for Nedbank robbers

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe farmers advised to replant failed crops

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa's govt prioritises boreholes after Gwayi-Shangani dame fake promises

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa regime perpetuating the normalization of oppression!

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

Anticipatory Action in the Wake of El Nino in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 193 Views

Thabo Mbeki has not died

12 hrs ago | 810 Views

Zimbabwean could allow China's G60 Starlink

12 hrs ago | 567 Views

Gwanda mayor advises residents on council's door-to-door rates collections

21 hrs ago | 516 Views

The science of online betting in South Africa - how to use data analysis

21 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mnangagwa must travel to rural areas by bus

03 Jan 2024 at 05:35hrs | 2016 Views

Brito's dance with Warriors hangs by a thread

03 Jan 2024 at 05:34hrs | 777 Views

Mnangagwa hopeful Zimbabwe economy will turn around in 2024

03 Jan 2024 at 05:31hrs | 392 Views

3 boys in miraculous escape from abductors in Zimbabwe

03 Jan 2024 at 05:31hrs | 2230 Views

Headmasters confront govt over Zimdollar salaries

03 Jan 2024 at 05:30hrs | 1338 Views

Parents protest over US$ school fees in Zimbabwe

03 Jan 2024 at 05:29hrs | 1013 Views

Dark underbelly of pickpocketing in Harare CBD

03 Jan 2024 at 05:28hrs | 1077 Views

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to unite, heal the country

03 Jan 2024 at 05:28hrs | 288 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Goromonzi South seat

03 Jan 2024 at 05:28hrs | 326 Views

'Bogus lawyers on the prowl in Zimbabwe'

03 Jan 2024 at 05:27hrs | 351 Views

Severe tropical storm expected to weaken

03 Jan 2024 at 05:27hrs | 439 Views

Alleged mistress dies in car crash

03 Jan 2024 at 05:26hrs | 1195 Views

First traffic lights for Victoria Falls

03 Jan 2024 at 05:26hrs | 251 Views

Freeman questioned over links to robbers

03 Jan 2024 at 05:25hrs | 346 Views

Zimbabwe electricity production forecast to jump 17%

03 Jan 2024 at 05:25hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe braces for another cyclone

03 Jan 2024 at 05:24hrs | 1526 Views