Robbers on the run, 5 months on

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may lead to the location and arrest of seven robbers who invaded the Nedbank Belmont branch along Plumtree Road in August last year.The robbers made off with US$272 500, R2,4 million and five gold coins.Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele yesterday appealed to the public to assist with information about the suspects."Police are appealing for information that may assist in the location and arrest of Agrippa Mloyi of Nkulumane, Dingilizwe Mloyi of Mbundane, Mqobile Mloyi of Nkulumane, Bhekani Mlilo of Emgwanini, Sipho Tshuma of Nkulumane, together with George and SamaMo, with no further particulars," Msebele said."Anyone with information should contact the Officer in Charge CID Homicide Detective Inspector Justen on 0712 915 338 or landline 0292271568, the investigating officer Detective Assistant Inspector Gadzai on 0772 226 550 or the nearest police station," she said.