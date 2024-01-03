Latest News Editor's Choice


Drug peddlers convicted

by Peter Matuka
2 hrs ago | Views
Hwange Magistrate Ms Fungai Dzimiri delivered a conviction on Tuesday morning for two Binga men, Matthew Munkombwe (39) and Malvin Mweembe (41), who were caught in possession of dangerous drugs last week.


The magistrate, while imposing a one-year prison sentence, conditionally suspended it. The convicts, fortunately, avoided incarceration as they were sentenced to 315 hours of community service, set to commence on January 4 at Pashu.

Prosecutor Matsiliso Tlou informed the court that on December 19, a police tip-off prompted the Zrp KAMATIVI Police reaction team to arrest Munkombwe and Mweembe for dealing in dangerous drugs. The police seized 33 sachets of prepared dagga from Munkombwe and 26 from Mweembe, estimating the total street value at ZWL$25,000,000.I 

